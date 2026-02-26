As Cadex launches its new aero 'wheelsystem' does this mean Jayco AlUla might be about to get a new aero bike?

Two years is a long time in the aero arms race. So, when Cadex unveils a brand new wheelset, it's natural to wonder what else might be on the horizon.

Launched today, the Max 50 'wheelsystem' and matching aero tyre is the latest evolution in the brand's aero offering for those at the elite end of the sport. At a competitive 1290g, the focus on 'system thinking' is relatively common.

The 50mm hookless carbon rims feature a generous 22.4mm internal width, which Cadex claims is designed to integrate seamlessly with the new aero tyre's taller, broader profile. The brand claims this pairing smooths airflow at the critical wheel-tyre interface while also boosting stability in crosswinds. All in it looks set to be another contender in the best road wheels category

will 50mm deep rims become the new norm for road racing? (Image credit: Giant Bicycle company)

New 'Super Aero' bladed carbon spokes and a slimmed-down hub flange are incorporated using what the brand calls Dynamic Balanced Lacing, which increases the bracing angle to stabilise spoke tension under load. Cadex states this delivers sharper acceleration, improved power transfer, and a more direct feel during attacks and sprints.

On paper then, it's a premium package, clearly and unapologetically aimed at the sharp end of the peloton, and the Jayco AlUla riders who'll be competing on them.

Where it gets interesting is that Cadex is part of the Giant Manufacturing Co., and the timing feels significant. It has been two years since Giant's flagship aero bike, the Propel Advanced SL, received its last update.

When brands overhaul their top-tier wheel platforms and begin discussing 'system thinking,' it's often more than a standalone upgrade, and there's no point in their engineers putting time and money into developing a system for an old frameset.

Wheel and frame development are closely linked these days, with tube profiles, forks, and tyre clearances all optimised around specific widths and depths. With the Tour de France just months away, it would be no surprise to see a revised Propel break cover in the professional peloton in the coming weeks.

As is now common, there's a new tyre designed specifically for this rim (Image credit: Giant Manufacturing Co)

Alternatively, perhaps similar to Cannondale sidelining the SystemSix with their 'one bike to rule them all' strategy for the SuperSix, could these new wheels be perfect for a more 'aero-enough' version of the TCR?

For now, Cadex is talking purely about wheels and tyres. The usual bike marketing claims are present: they're lighter, stiffer, more aero, and more integrated. However, in a sport where marginal gains are rarely delivered in isolation, today's launch could be a clear hint that Giant is about to fire another major shot in the aero arms race.