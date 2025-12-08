Scribe claims its new 65mm Élan Ultras with wavy spokes are among the fastest UCI road-compliant wheelsets on the market

Since its launch in 2019, Scribe has crafted a range of wheels that balance performance with price. I've always been a fan of the Northern Irish brand's portfolio as it caters to practically all disciplines. I recently tested both the Tempus Disc/100 wheelset and the Élan SL 50+ wheelset and came away thoroughly impressed by both models, in terms of performance, value and what they bring to the best road bike wheels segment.

Scribe has been making headlines recently with its wind-tunnel testing data, with some lofty claims pertaining to its Tempus TT wheels. Now, the new Élan Ultras are said to be among the fastest UCI-compliant wheelsets on the market, with a total system weight of just 1,289g for the 65mm model and 1,100g for the 50mm model. Alongside the Élan Ultras, Scribe is also launching a more affordable Ultra Core range with aero steel spokes but the same profiles and rim architecture.

Wind tunnel data graph of the new 5.7mm OSL8 spoke versus a 5mm carbon spoke (both spoke configurations were laced to a Core SL+ 60 wheel) (Image credit: Scribe)

The Ultra range is built around the two popular rim depths: 50mm and 65mm. While both wheelsets are impressively light, the Élan Ultra 5 comes in at a staggeringly low 1,149g - the Élan Ultra 6 tips the scales at 1,289g.



Both wheelsets utilise Scribe's new OSL8 carbon spokes featuring a new wavy design laced in a 20/20 front-rear pattern claimed to 'blend stiffness, compliance and optimal aerodynamic efficiency'. The new spoke measures 5.7mm wide and oscillates left to right, hence the name 'OSL8'.

Scribe’s independent wind tunnel testing was carried out at the Silverstone Sports Engineering Hub, the results of which suggest these are the fastest bladed spokes. Tested against a flat 5mm bladed carbon spoke, the company found improvements of 0.5W (0°), 0.5W (5°), 0.4W (10°), and 0.2W (15°) at 45km/h.

Whether that's relevant in a market where carbon-bladed spokes are now down to around 3mm wide – almost across the board – remains to be seen. We have been promised further data later this month, so we'll dig into that when we receive it.

The new spoke measures 5.7mm wide and oscillates left to right, hence the name 'OSL8' (Image credit: Scribe)

There will also be more affordable yet impressively light Core Ultra 5 and Core Ultra 6, available in the same rim depths. Unlike the Élan models, the Core Ultra wheels are built with Italian-made Alpina aero steel spokes, which push the weight to 1,338g (Core Ultra 5) and 1,486g (Core Ultra 6). According to Scribe, the 65mm version is set to be the fastest UCI-compliant wheelset currently available.

With growing trends towards wider rubber, Scribe has designed the Elan Ultra range with contemporary 24mm (internal) and 30mm (external) hooked rim profiles, built to play nicely with 28-30mm tyres in terms of tyre support.

Both the Élan and Core Ultra wheelsets employ the same TPI ceramic bearings and hub assemblies.

Pricing looks good, too, with the Élan Ultra and Core Ultra coming in at £1,999 / $2,599 / €2,299 and £1,499 / $1999 / €1,699, respectively. Wheelsets will be available to purchase from January 2026.