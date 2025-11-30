The cheapest carbon road wheels on the planet right now just dipped under $270 with this Cyber Monday deal – but would you ride them?

The Cheapest carbon wheels on the planet right now just dipped under $270 with this Cyber Monday deal – but would you ride them?

Everyone loves a set of deep-section wheels. Even gravel bikes look better with a 50mm wheel in them. Brompton’s even. They also deliver a measurable benefit in terms of 'free' speed, such as their ability to improve the aerodynamic package in a road bike context.

But there's a problem, and that's price. Even the cheapest carbon wheels in our best wheels buying guides cost close to a grand, but what if you could buy a pair with similar specs for under $300?

Well thanks to Cyber Monday and the clever people at Superteam wheels, you can.

But wait, those wheels can’t be safe at that price can they?

Well, whilst I can’t attest to how safe they are, beyond some pretty impressive credentials shared on their website. And what looks like a lot more transparency than some brands in terms of the insights they seem to be sharing into their process and testing, there are also plenty of influencers and youtubers who have took the gamble and shelled out for a pair. With it seems, not too many problems.

I have actually ridden a pair of Superteam wheels, only around a car park, but I lived to tell the tale, and the friend who’d bought them (he paid considerably more for them) now swears by them and has experienced no problems that he’s been keen to share, or at least that I’m aware of.

All I can say about them from that brief encounter was that, both in terms of contemporary specs, aesthetics, and first impressions of the build quality, they did not look much different from the way you’d expect a quality set to look and feel.

They have 2:1 spokes so should be laced plenty stiff enough, come in 50mm depth, with a 21mm internal, and are hooked for improved tyre security and less worries about tyre pressure. The claimed weight is near as damn it 1500g for the set. So on paper, what's not to like, for 200 bags.

There's more than a stale whiff of a colonialist attitude in the way we discuss ‘Chinese’ engineering sometimes, and certainly cheap parts of Asian origin, which is largely misplaced in the modern context, and especially in the case of carbon wheel development.

Most innovations in carbon wheel technology in the last decade will have been Asian engineered, and a large proportion of the world’s highest-performance carbon wheels are made in and around where Superteam is located.

These are exceptionally cheap however, and with an item like this where safety is paramount, price has to be a serious consideration in this context. And please bear in mind we have not had a pair in hand, let alone tested them properly.

But, perhaps, if you want to give an outlier a roll, and get your hands on what must be the very cheapest set of 50mm deep carbon wheels on the planet right now, that's entirely up to you.

If you fancy them, you'd better pull the trigger quick before this pretty spectacular Cyber Monday deal goes away.

