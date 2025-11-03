Hunt Wheels goes big early for Black Friday - with up to 40% off the best wheelsets, it's the brand's biggest ever sale
Grab big discounts while you can, because deals like a huge $1,080 saving on the 60 Limitless UD Carbon wheels won't be around for long
UK brand Hunt Wheels is renowned for manufacturing some of the best road bike wheels on the market, which not only deliver outstanding performance but also excellent value for money.
For Black Friday, it's just dropped one of its biggest ever sales to date with up to 40% off some truly excellent wheelsets. There are significant discounts to be had across the entire range, including some of the best gravel wheels, and top-rated road wheels like my own current favourite road wheelset – the Hunt 60 Limitless UD Carbon.
So you're on the lookout for an early Black Friday deal and want to upgrade your wheels, now is the time to do it. Tried and tested wheels, like the Hunt 60 Limitless UD Carbon Spoke, have an incredible $1,080 discount, or the Hunt 54 Aerodynamicist Carbon with a $560 reduction, taking them down to the lowest prices we've ever seen.
Below, I've highlighted some of the best wheelset deals from Hunt, and even with Black Friday just around the corner, running from 28th November to 1st December, Hunt's wheel deals won't get any cheaper and are unlikely to last as stock is limited. So I'd suggest that if a particular set is on your wishlist, grab it fast.
SAVE 40% The 60 Limitless UD Carbon Spoke wheelset is designed for pure speed. Featuring Hunt's patented Limitless technology, they come with an ultra-wide and stable aerodynamic profile. CeramicSpeed bearings and Hunt Sprint SLC hubs laced with UD Carbon spokes add to the impressive spec that combines to deliver a fast, wind tunnel-proven wheelset at the lowest weight possible.
Read our full Hunt 60 Limitless UD Carbon review.
I've been lucky enough to test the Hunt 60 Limitless UD Carbon Spoke wheels myself, and I absolutely love them. The performance upgrade they provide is instantly noticeable, I'll go as far as to say incredible. You can really notice the wheel slicing through the air, meaning more speed for less power, and combined with the carbon spokes, they deliver a super stiff stability, with virtually zero drag. The wheels just make you want to push harder, with the feeling that they just want to keep going.
In our review, we also gave the Hunt 60 Limitless UD Carbon Spoke wheels an almost flawless 4 out of 5 star rating, with the low weight, wide profile, stability, acceleration, and overall aero performance being some of the many highlights. The reason for missing out on the perfect score was the cost, so now with this massive $1,080 discount, it makes them an absolute bargain buy.
SAVE 40% The Hunt Sub 50 Limitless UD Carbon Spoke wheels are designed to be the absolute fastest, no-compromise, all-around road race wheelset. Featuring front and rear specific profiles that are aimed to maximise aero benefit while keeping weight as low as possible.
Read our Hunt 50 Carbon Aero review
SAVE 40% The Hunt 54 Aerodynamicist wheels benefit from Hunt's wind tunnel testing and delivers tangible aero gains, while remaining light enough to tackle the biggest climbs, and stable enough to manage the dreaded crosswind.
Read our Hunt 54 Aerodynamicist review
These deals are US-specific and only a small selection of what Hunt has on sale for Black Friday currently – so if you're after something in particular, then check out the Hunt Black Friday sales page for more. For UK shoppers, Hunt has an equally impressive sale running and is worth a look if you're based in Britain. Below you'll also find a round-up of Hunt deals tailored to your territory.
To complete your setup up, Hunt has a brilliant 40% off Schwalbe Pro One tyres, down from $159.99 to just $95.99. This is only available when purchasing a wheelset and can't be purchased separately.
Hunt is so confident that you'll be happy with their wheels that they offer a 60-day ride or return for a full refund (or product swap). They also offer a Free Lifetime Crash Replacement, a 3-year Warranty and next-day US and UK shipping.
Elsewhere, our Black Friday cycling deals page has all the best offers as they land, and we'll be updating it regularly, so be sure to check it out.
