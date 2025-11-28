Decathlon are living in the future with this self-powered exercise bike, which is now £100 off in Black Friday

My immediate reaction on learning that the Domyos EB900 exercise bike from Decathlon was self-powering was one of utter amazement. I genuinely thought Decathlon, we're living in some 'Tron-like' futuristic world. Slightly, disappointingly, this is actually a little more common than I had cared to notice among the best exercise bikes.

It did get me thinking, why don't more of the best indoor smart bikes not use this tech? One of the big issues with many of these exercise bikes and home training systems like Peloton is that while they can be moved around (if you have the muscles to do so), they always need a power source. This can limit where you can set them up.

Enter the Domyos EB900 exercise bike by Decathlon.

While the Domyos is still quite chunky at 40kg, it's reasonably compact at just over a metre long and 55 cm wide. Given that it is on wheels and doesn't require a power source, it could be the perfect exercise bike for those who need to store it away or move it around a garage.

(Image credit: Decathlon)

The EB900 actually works much more like one of the best smart bikes than an exercise bike. This is because resistance is controlled electronically. It still features a reasonable 8kg flywheel, which will largely mean a much smoother riding experience, a little like using a magnetic unit, without the big dial to turn. For those who want to take their indoor training to some of the more connected platforms like Zwift or Rouvy, this will mean more accurate data, once you have installed the compatibility app.

Aside from the EB900, Decathlon have several other Domyos units on offer this Black Friday.

Save 21% (£30) Domyos Essential Exercise Bike: was £139.99 now £109.99 at Decathlon UK Not everyone wants to get serious with their cycling, like many of us here at Cycling Weekly. The Domyos Essential looks to be the perfect tool for just getting a little bit of exercise and spinning the legs. It's light, affordable and compact.

If exercise bikes aren't what you are looking for this Black Friday, then check out our Black Friday Cycling Deals Live hub. Our deal-hunting cycling experts are blogging live all weekend, bringing you all the best deals to be had this holiday season.

And... here are some of the latest best deals we have spotlighted for you all.