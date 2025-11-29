Our Wattbike expert tester has tested every version of the Atom and reckons it's the ultimate indoor smart bike – now with 12% off, it's a best-ever Black Friday price

The Wattbike Atom is our best smart bike overall in our best indoor smart bikes 2025 buyers guide. It scored a flawless 5-star review, and Wattbike has dropped a significant Black Friday deal, which takes the third iteration of this indoor bike down to a best-ever price.

For UK shoppers, the Wattbike Atom Black Friday bundle, which of course, comes with the Atom Smart Bike, but also a Floor Mat, Water Bottle, Training Towel and a Wattbike Hub+ 12-Month Subscription. This brilliant Wattbike deal is now available for £2,195.00, discounted from the RRP of £2,495.00, which is £300 off and a 12% saving.

Get the Wattbike Atom Black Friday bundle for £2,195 at Wattbike UK.

For US Wattbike shoppers, the Atom is also discounted to $2,945.00 from $3,295 and a $350 off and 11% saving, but only comes with a Wattbike Hub+ 12-Month Subscription, but none of the bundled goodies.

Get the Wattbike Atom for $2,945 at Wattbike US.

In our review, Stephen Shrubsall, who has tested every version of the Atom, reckoned the latest model was the best yet and offered a ride feel and simulation that sets the Atom apart from the competition.

He did highlight the premium cost as a negative, but still didn't stop Stephen from awarding the perfect score. This Black Friday discount makes it a really attractive offering from Wattbike. So if you’re looking for a standalone trainer, rather than one of the best smart trainers, the Wattbike Atom might just be the one to consider this Black Friday.

Best smart bike Save 12% (£300) Wattbike Atom Next Generation Black Friday Bundle: was £2,495 now £2,195 at Wattbike Save $300 The Wattbike scored a perfect 5 out of 5 stars in our review and comes loaded with features to help all cyclists achieve their goals with a superbly realistic indoor cycling experience. The Atom Black Friday bundle comes with a Floor Mat, Water Bottle, Training Towel and access to the Wattbike Hub+ 12-Month Subscription.

Best smart bike Save 11% ($350) Wattbike Atom Next Generation: was $3,295 now $2,945 at Wattbike Save $350 The US deal is on the Atom Next Generation Smart Bike; there are no bundled extras, but it does come with the Wattbike Hub+ 12-Month Subscription (worth $80). It connects seamlessly to all the best training apps like Zwify, Rouvy and MyWoosh, and delivers precise training with a claimed +/- 1% accuracy.

The Atom is not only our top-rated and best smart bike, but is a trusted trainer used by some of the most recognised sporting organisations and teams from around the world. It includes Team USA Cycling, and big names in US sports like LeBron James of the LA Lakers, Lionel Messi, 50% of NFL teams and 100% of NHL teams – so it's fair to say Wattbike has a fair pedigree, trusted to deliver genuine fitness and performance improvements across professional sport.

If a smart bike isn't on your Black Friday shopping list, perhaps one of the best smart trainers is, and Zwift's Cyber Weekend has big discounts on the Wahoo Kickr Core 2 with Zwift Cog and Click. It's down to just $399, from $549, the cheapest that it has ever been.

Amazon's Black Friday Sales run from November 20 to December 1, and we'll be bringing you all the big cycling deals as we find them. Our Black Friday Bike Deals hub is the ultimate destination for all the best cycling discounts and bargains, which we'll be updating from now until Cyber Monday.