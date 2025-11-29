The Tacx Flux S Smart Trainer price has been slashed, but you really have to hunt to find the best deal.

We're big fans of Garmin products here at Cycling Weekly, considering them the performance gold standard of cycling tech. However, such high quality doesn't come cheap.

This means that during sale season, we're always on the lookout for money-saving hacks. When I discovered this hidden gem of a discount, I had to share it.

We last saw the US price for the Garmin Tacx Flux S Smart Trainer back in early October during the Amazon Big Deal Days. In the UK, however, we found no coupon and had to pay full price.

Looking at current offers from all retailers, I initially thought the discounts on this model had disappeared. But I'm excited to share these great deals I found, which match the $399.99 US price from two months ago and offer a £250 saving for UK riders.

Save 27% Garmin Tacx Flux S: was $549.99 now $399.99 at Wellbots This is a rare find now. Garmin has a sale, but only on the Tacx Flux 2 Smart Trainer, which does have an impressive $200 discount, but is still priced at $499.99. The biggest difference between the two models is the size of the flywheel and the ability to ride steeper gradients. If youre just looking to keep fit over winter the original Flux is perfect.

Save 45% Garmin Tacx Flux: was £549.99 now £299.99 at Tredz Limited There's 45% saving to be had on this Garmin Tacx Flux S smart trainer at Tredz. It's an older model, but we still really rate it, and it still impresses in terms of performance at the original price, so to save £250 is a fantastic deal to snap up.

While I'm not the world's biggest fan of indoor riding, I'm even slightly less of a fan than riding in all weather now that I'm no longer a dog with a competitive bone to carry.

With winter coming incredibly early this year, we've already seen a few snow and ice days here in the north. I can see that I'm in danger of just taking the main road to my daughter's school and doing little else. At the same time, the streets are going to be so sketchy over the next few months, so I have to sort out my indoor riding setup.

This Tacx model is the ideal choice for doing just that. We reviewed it a while back, so the model is a little dated, but it still offers incredible performance, so much so that it still features as the best direct drive overall on our best smart indoor trainer buyers guide.

We highly rate the Flux S's smooth, silent performance, which has been designed to keep vibration and noise levels to an absolute minimum, making this one of the most household-friendly indoor trainers on the market.

The Tacx Flux S also has a superbly realistic ride feel. Up to 10% incline simulation mimics real-world conditions, giving you a truly immersive experience—whether you're climbing a hill or sprinting on a flat. It can handle your most explosive sprints, up to 1,500 watts, and, of course, it is all auto-adjusted via the online app of your choice, as the Flux S is compatible with all the best indoor training apps.

It's worth noting that the Tacx Flux S does not include a cassette, and you'll need to purchase one separately; however, with the savings made here, it's easy to stomach the extra cost.