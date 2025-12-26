Zwift Big New Year Sale: Zwift Ride with KICKR CORE 2 Hits Lowest Price Ever! Save $300 and kickstart your New Year training
Don't wait to start crushing your 2026 fitness goals. Zwift's New Year Sale is now on and includes the Zwift Ride at its lowest ever price, both here in the UK and the US
Some of you may have already secured your Wahoo Kickr Core 2 with Zwift Cog through one of the excellent Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals our team identified. However, pricing for the Zwift Ride indoor training bike wasn't as headline-worthy until now!
This New Year, Zwift are offering the Zwift Ride with Wahoo Kickr Core 2 for its lowest price ever! At just $999.99, thats a $300 saving on its $1299.99 RRP, so you can either refine or kickstart your indoor training this winter.
In our review of the Zwift Ride, previous Tech Editor Simon Fellows said, "a simple concept executed brilliantly". Which sort of says all you really need to know about the Zwift Ride. What is effectively one of the best smart trainers, and a well-designed bike-like frame, the Zwift Ride and Wahoo Kickr Core combo comes together to create one of the best indoor training setups.
The Zwift Ride is also on offer in the UK at its lowest ever price of £899.99. That is lower than any Black Friday deals we spotted.
To dig a little deeper into the Zwift Ride, Simon also says in his review, maybe slightly obviously, given it's designed by Zwift for Zwifiting, that "it offers the finest, most comprehensive Zwift experience on the market" So, if what you're looking for this New Year is to get serious about your indoor training and sort out a proper Zwift setup, the Zwift Ride could be the best place to start.
This offer also makes the Zwift Ride with Wahoo Kickr Core 2 exceptional value. If we quickly break it down. The standard Wahoo Kickr Core 2 is £499.99, so for £400, you are getting Zwift Click Play Controllers and effectively an entire exercise bike.
The discounts don't stop there this Boxing Day though....
Zwift has also once again decided to discount the Wahoo Kickr Core 2 with Zwift Cog and Click. It's a much smaller discount than we saw over Black Friday, but given that your very own Aaron thinks it's the "new standard for the best indoor smart trainers", it's worth jumping on any discount available.
The all-new Kickr Core 2 is a significant step up from the original Wahoo Kickr Core, which we already rated as the best value direct-drive trainer. Kickr Core 2 now includes the Zwift Cog and Click system. The Zwift Cog is a pre-installed cog specifically designed to replace a cassette, making set-up effortless, and is compatible with almost any 8-13-speed bike. Zwift Click is a handlebar-mounted virtual shifting system, and it makes in-game navigation a breeze.
Like many, Matt began his bicycle industry journey on the spanners at his local bike shop. After spending his youth mountain biking, he was inspired to embrace gravel during his tenure with Evans Cycles' in-house brands, Pinnacle and Hoy Bikes. Recognising the evolving industry, Matt eagerly seized the chance to become an E-bike designer, winning several awards with the E-bike brand Cairn Cycles.
These days, Matt is likely to have a toddler sitting shotgun or off the beaten track somewhere on the South Downs.
