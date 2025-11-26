My favourite practical, unexpected and not-too-spendy gifts for cyclists (that they won’t already own)

I always feel a bit conflicted making a holiday gift guide. Most cyclists aren't exactly wanting for more gear, and the buy-buy-buy frenzy of the holidays can smother the actual joy of riding and spending time together.

But people still want to shop for the cyclists in their lives, so if you’re going to give a gift, make it something useful. Here are some of my favourite practical, under-the-radar bike items that I actually love, and that the cyclist in your life may not already own.

(Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)

Pedro’s Tyre Levers:

So not the sexiest gift, but a great stocking stuffer. Ask anyone on staff here at Cycling Weekly and they'll agree: these are simply the best tyre levers out there. I've never snapped one, they have a nice width and tactile feel, and they're available in fun colours.

You'll find these levers at just about any bike shop near you, as well as online. They're not expensive to begin with, but you can still save a buck or two during the holiday sales.



Save 18% on tyre levers on Amazon.com.



Reserve Fillmore Valves:

(Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)

Another one for the stockings, these high-flow valves are a small but meaningful upgrade for anyone using tubeless tyres.



Their coreless, high-flow design makes seating tyres far easier. Often, you won't need more than a regular floor pump! I've never had one clog up, they work with inserts, and you can micro-adjust your tyre pressure with a press on the cap.

Though pricier than standard Presta valves, they’re durable, hassle-free, and genuinely improve everyday tyre setup and maintenance.



The valves are available in various lengths and are sold as a set starting at $50.

(Image credit: Dynaplug)

Flats happen. Dynaplugs seal them quickly and efficiently. I never leave on a ride without it.

Dynaplug makes a host of different applicators and plugs to suit the needs of any tubeless tyre user. Personally, I like the handlebar-mounted Covert-Drop model and the super portable Dynaplug Racer. They're permanently mounted on my bikes, easily accessible when needed.

Applicator and plugs combos start at $24 on Amazon.com.



Silca Chain Waxing System

(Image credit: Silca)

I’ll admit, I was a bit put off at first by how labour-intensive chainwaxing looked. But I've been using this Silca Wax System for a year and a half now, and I’m completely converted. Waxed chains run cleaner, last longer, and keep the whole drivetrain happier. No more chain grease on everything: clothes, floors or hotel carpets (sorry, housekeeping staff everywhere!). The Silca system makes the waxing process as easy as it gets.

The waxing system includes a 600ml melting pot, a chain coupler and drip stand, and usually retails for around $100.

But during this sale period, you can find the system for 21% on Amazon and Silca.cc.

An electric pump

(Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)

Some will scoff at yet another battery-powered replacement for a straightforward and generally reliable analogue tool, but I've been really liking the advent of e-pumps. It’s like carrying a tiny compressor in your jersey pocket! Perfect for travel or quick, no-effort (though admittedly a tad loud) inflation.

I personally use the CYCPLUS AS2 Pro and the bigger capacity Silca Elettrico Ultimate.



Right now, you can save 32% on the Cycplus AS2 Pro Electric Pump at Amazon.



And the Silca Elettrico Ultimate is on sale, too! Save 21% on Amazon or 25% directly from Silca.cc.



12 Speed Products Doormate Garage Opener

(Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)

I'm such a fan of these handlebar-mounted garage 'clickers' that I wrote an entire love letter to them last year (which you can read here). But in short: the Doormate is an electric garage opener that weighs 16 grams and tucks inside one side of your handlebars. It pairs with most commonly available garage door brands on the market, and it’s got a one-year battery life.

Once installed, the clicker mostly goes unnoticed until it’s called upon, allowing me to leave my keys at home. It also prevents me from traipsing through the house (wet or dirty) to open the garage via the inside.



The unit retails for $39.95.

Zwift Adjustable-Length Crank Arms

(Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)

These crank arms arrived earlier this year as a much-welcomed upgrade for the Zwift Ride stationary bike. The Zwift bike ships with 170mm cranks pre-installed, which, the brand says, suits "the majority of riders."

However, for those who want a more personalised fit or need specific crank lengths based on a professional bike fit, these adjustable crank arms let riders choose from five different crank arm lengths: 160 mm, 165 mm, 170 mm, 172.5 mm, 175 mm.



Find the adjustable crank arms in the Zwift store for $99.99.

Stinner x MADE photo stick

(Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)

Does the cycling enthusiast in your life always post photos of their bike? Here’s a super handy tool to elevate their Instagram game: the Stinner x MADE Photo Stick 2.0.

Designed and fabricated in Santa Barbara, this titanium, pencil-sized stick assembles in seconds and securely supports a bike at the non-drive-side bottom bracket for the perfect 'free-standing' bike shots.

The 2.0 model features an updated 3D-printed yoke that adds strength, while welded bottle bosses and rubberised ends make setup quick and stable. It’s beautifully made, easy to carry, and a must-have for anyone who loves capturing their ride.

The photo stick is sold directly by Stinner for $79.99.

Winter Cycling Shoes

(Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)

For those who ride year-round through the highs and lows of winter, proper cold-weather shoes are a total game-changer. I, for one, am never going back to overshoes or toe covers. Winter cycling boots may not have the featherweight stiffness of race shoes, but they more than make up for it with superior warmth and protection.

I use the Fizik R5 Tempo Artica GTX, which keep my feet comfortably warm even on the most miserable days. Once you try real winter boots, there’s no turning back.



Usually $280, the Fizik R5 Temp Artica GTX shoes are currently 25% on Backcountry.com.

An air Compressor

(Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)

For the home mechanic, an air compressor transforms tubeless setups and daily inflation into quick, frustration-free tasks.



And as a bonus, it can handle tasks far beyond cycling-related duties like powering nail guns, blowing out dust and painting projects. It’s one of those upgrades you buy “for the bike” and then end up using all over the house.

For tubeless tyre setups, I recommend an air compressor with a 2–3 gallon tank and around 1.5–2.0 CFM at 90 PSI. This provides enough air volume and burst pressure to reliably seat even the most stubborn of tyre beads, while still being compact and versatile for home use.

These retail for around $95 to $175 on Amazon.com.

An ultrasonic cleaner

Rook's work bench: Silca Wax System and an Ultrasonic cleaner (Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)

Clean parts last longer and perform better, saving you money in the long run. An ultrasonic cleaner takes the hassle out of deep-cleaning chains, cassettes, chainrings and other small parts.

It works by using high-frequency sound waves in a liquid bath to loosen dirt, grease, and grime, even from those impossible-to-reach crevices. It makes maintenance less of a chore, and it's also darn satisfying to watch your drivetrain come out gleaming like new.



For cleaning a large gravel or mountain bike cassette, I recommend an ultrasonic cleaner with a tank of at least 10 litres.



You can find these on Amazon.com for as low as $120 during the Black Friday sales.

A Dynamo hub/wheel

(Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)

I’m a big fan of dynamo lights. Always-on visibility and no worrying about dead batteries. Some light units even offer USB charging, so you can power devices as you ride. Plus, they don’t have to be super spendy.

You can get a DT Swiss G1600 front wheel with dynamo hub for $300-$350, or a complete wheelset from Hunt starting at $879 on sale.