As Tadej Pogačar goes, so goes the world: crank length explained, tested and redefined

If leverage won bike races, we'd all be riding 400mm cranks—debunking myths and optimizing crank arm length for peak performance.

Tadej Pogacar - crank length
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tyler Boucher
By
published
in Features

Tadej Pogačar is currently the best male rider in the world, so it’s no surprise that people pay attention to the bike he rides. If he’s able to win the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France and World Championships in a single season, surely he’s got something figured out?

It turns out he does: Pogačar has a new, even more powerful position on the bike as of last season. When he first joined the World Tour, his position was that of a typical pro—slammed stems paired with a setback seatpost. In recent seasons, he has moved forward on the bike, utilizing a straight seatpost with a more forward saddle position and a longer and higher front end. This position, very likely developed with the help of a wind tunnel, rotates his body forward around the bottom bracket and shares similarities with his TT setup. One key to it is Pogačar’s use of shorter crank arms—165 mm, to be precise.

