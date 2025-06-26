If you want to win a sprint, put your deepest wheel up front. Here's why I think Roval's strategic bait and switch tactic, is the right way to go.

Roval launched a new range of wheels today, developed with data from winning sprints. That's niche, but I think it makes a lot of sense, for Roval at least.

Roval Rapide Sprint CLX and CLX III wheels
Remco and Vollering will be testing Roval's new wheelset concept in the Tour De France next month
Specialized can lay claim to the most-winningest bike in the Specialized Tarmac, and numerous other lofty accolades, alongside a level of experience that only arguably the biggest brand in WorldTour cycling can have.

So when it launches a new wheelset, through in-house brand Roval, my ears prick up and perhaps so should yours. The wheels in question are the updated Rapide Sprint CLX, CLX III and CL II.

data relating to claims in article
Data from press release for new Roval CLX III and CLX Sprint wheelset ranges

