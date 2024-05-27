It's Gravel Week on Cycling Weekly

With Unbound Gravel taking place this weekend, Cycling Weekly is celebrating all things a-little-bit-gnar with our third annual Gravel Week.

Gravel week is a celebration of all things "gravel", a discipline of riding that has been steadily growing for years, with no signs of slowing down.

Whether you're looking for your next gravel race, planning go bikepacking this summer or you're in the market for a utilitarian, do-it-all bike, stay tuned for a week's worth of content around the off-road, wide-tyred bike trend that's here to stay.

We'll be publishing a number of articles about gravel riding this week - each with a 'Gravel Week' roundel, so you can't miss it. Here's what to expect.

What content you’ll be seeing this week

(Image credit: Future)

We'll be adding lots of new gravel content this week, as well as bringing to the fore some of the excellent gravel features and advice we already have on the site.

Stay tuned for:

Does gravel need a code of conduct? One of the things most entrants to gravel find most appealing is the ability to explore new, unchartered territory, off-road. However, with many new converts also new recruits to the wilder side of riding, tensions have begun to build between land owners and riders. Here, Sam Jones explores the question of a 'code of conduct' for gravel riders.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Rumour has it: predicting the tech at the front of Unbound in 2024 Unbound is just around the corner. The world-(in)famous 200-mile route has proven itself to be the perfect testing ground for new innovations in tech, and we're sure this year will be no different.

Does my gravel bike need suspension? One of the defining features of gravel bikes is their capacity to accommodate wide tires. However, the wide volume rubber has not been enough for some, with suspension stems, seatposts, and even forks now readily available. Do we need these? Mechanic Glen Whittington is here to offer his thoughts.

Love letter to... my trail dog On a more light-hearted note, Whittington also has a lot to say about the joys of taking to the trails with a canine friend on board.

Giant Revolt X Looking to invest in your first gravel bike? Thinking of an upgrade? We review the capable Revolt X from Giant and tell you what we really think.

Morocco: gravel's latest up-and-coming travel destination Under the searing Moroccan sun, a newfound tapestry of cycling routes await, drawing adventurers into a land where the ancient and the contemporary blend seamlessly. From the ochre walls and labyrinthine streets of Marrakech to the vast rocky desert and palm oases, Morocco is best seen on two wheels.

Unbound may not be the best gravel ride in Kansas Gravel Kansas has launched a statewide gravel cycling network of routes. Here are five of the best routes in Kansas, none of which have registration fees or busy start lines.

Gravel Week Buying Advice

We've tested dozens of gravel bikes, tyres, shoes, shorts and lots, lots more. Here are some of our most popular guides, to help you choose the best kit.

More great gravel guidance

We realize that not everyone is yet to fall for the charms of gravel riding. If you want to get started in gravel riding, we can't give you a money-back guarantee but we're confident you'll like it!

It might feel like gravel racing is the hottest new thing right now, but like so many trendy thing it's actually been around a lot longer that you might think. Find out more in our look at the history of gravel racing and the people who have helped shape it.

Gravel races are a global phenomenon. The USA undoubtedly leads the way but the UK has plenty of great events. And then there's Finland, Spain, Iceland and a whole lot more.

Looking to find gravel rides near your house? We got you with gravel route planning tips for the roads less traveled.

You'll find all of our Gravel Week articles here, keep checking back, as more will be added daily!