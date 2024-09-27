Should I wear a full-face helmet?

Wearing a cycling helmet whilst riding provides some protection in the event of an accident, but should we go further and consider a full-face helmet instead?

A.I.&#039;s idea of commuting in a full-face helmets
AI's idea of commuting in a full-face helmet
Tim Russon
By
published
in Features

Stop, wait, come back, please! I know the helmets and cycling debate has been done to death, with helmet-wearing now almost ubiquitous and in some instances obligatory, but what if we haven’t gone far enough? Would wearing a full-face helmet provide even better protection for many of us when commuting or even road riding? How many of you and your cycling friends sport a fetching scar or two on the chin (or worse) which could have prevented?

These thoughts were prompted by The Beam’s range of full-face commuter and kid’s helmets. These are not like the aggressive-looking, motocross-inspired helmets that downhill mountain bikers use; rather they are much friendlier looking and remind me a little bit of Lego helmets. They are full-face helmets designed for everyday use.

Tim Russon

Tim Russon is a writer and photographer who has worked in the outdoor and cycling industry for over 20 years. He can’t remember a time when he didn’t own a bike and has road, gravel, mountain and retro bikes in the shed. His favourite place to ride is the Dolomites, a simply stunning area which has breathtaking views and incredible roads combined with lovely food and great wine.

He prefers long, hot climbs in the big mountains, but as he lives on the edge of the Peak District he has to make do with short, cold climbs most of the time instead.

