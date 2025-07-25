Yellow Jersey: This history of the most iconic piece of clothing in sport

The symbol of the Tour de France, and a jersey that some people think you shouldn't wear when out riding your bike

Yellow jerseys hanging up
Yellow jerseys are available to buy, but would you wear one?




The Maillot Jaune is the most iconic piece of clothing in all sport. The Masters green jacket is purely ceremonial, while football and rugby shirts are team kits, strong in identity for the players and their fans. Worn week in, week out, it is a uniform to identify a team and bring them together. A symbol of unity they are regularly adapted and updated, and sold in their millions.

The Olympics gives out medals, while other sports give out trophies - the Tour does too, but the trophy receives minimal attention . The Tour de France gives out a jersey. Little more than a tailored piece of lycra it is next to worthless, but for the rider whose torso it hugs, it is priceless. A golden cloak that has the power to transform their career. Maybe even their life.

