Cloak of gold: talking to first yellow jersey winners

Riding into yellow on day one of the Tour can transform a rider’s life. Tom Davidson salutes Romain Bardet and speaks to others touched by the magic of the first-day maillot jaune

Romain Bardet won the first yellow jersey at the 2024 Tour De France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published

Romain Bardet was always the romantics’ pick to win the first yellow jersey of this year’s Tour de France. The Frenchman had never worn yellow and had not won a stage of the Tour since 2017. Would he ever do so again?

“This might be his best chance,” Chris Marshall-Bell boldly declared in CW’s stage one preview, published in the print magazine. Only the Frenchman’s most faithful followers were willing to gamble on a 33-year-old nearing retirement, despite the odds on the DSM-Firmenich rider at the start of the day standing at 100/1. At the end of it, he stood alone on stage, beaming to the crowds gathered along the promenade in Rimini, wearing yellow for the first time. “I’ve waited my whole career for that moment,” Bardet said as he walked down the podium steps.

Tom Davidson



 

 

 

