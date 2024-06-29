Romain Bardet snatches first stage of the Tour de France as Mark Cavendish struggles

The French veteran held off a rapidly-approaching peloton in a nerve-wracking finale to stage 1 in Italy, while Cavendish suffered in the high heat

Bardet
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

Romain Bardet (dsm-firmenich PostNL) snatched the first stage of the Tour de France and the yellow jersey at the death – with the peloton bearing down just seconds behind him and teammate Frank van den Broek.

The two men had enough time to celebrate together as the Dutch debutant took second place, after a thrilling chase into Rimini on the Adriatic coast. 

  1. Romain Bardet (dsm-firmenich PostNL), in 05:07:22
  2. Frank van den Broek (dsm-firmenich PostNL) 
  3. Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike), + 5seconds
  4. Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) 
  5. Maxim van Gils (Lotto Dstny)
  6. Alex Aranburu (Movistar)
  7. Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek)
  8. Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step)
  9. Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious)
  10. Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost), all at same time
  1. Romain Bardet (dsm-firmenich PostNL), in 05:07:22
  2. Frank van den Broek (dsm-firmenich PostNL) 
  3. Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike), + 5seconds
  4. Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) 
  5. Maxim van Gils (Lotto Dstny)
  6. Alex Aranburu (Movistar)
  7. Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek)
  8. Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step)
  9. Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious)
  10. Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost), all at same time

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Flo Clifford
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸