2025 Tour of Britain Men to be broadcast free and live on ITV in UK

The sprint at the end of Tour of Britain 2025 stage two
(Image credit: Will Palmer/SWpix.com)
The 2025 Lloyds Tour of Britain Men will once again be broadcast live and free on ITV, British Cycling announced on Friday.

The six-stage race begins in Suffolk on Tuesday 2 September, finishing in Cardiff on Sunday 7 September. The biggest elite men's race in the UK will be shown live on ITV4 and ITVX for the 13th time, the 13th consecutive edition on the channel. There will also be highlights on television and online.

