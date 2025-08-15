2025 Tour of Britain Men to be broadcast free and live on ITV in UK

The 2025 Lloyds Tour of Britain Men will once again be broadcast live and free on ITV, British Cycling announced on Friday.

The six-stage race begins in Suffolk on Tuesday 2 September, finishing in Cardiff on Sunday 7 September. The biggest elite men's race in the UK will be shown live on ITV4 and ITVX for the 13th time, the 13th consecutive edition on the channel. There will also be highlights on television and online.

There will be commentary and coverage from ITV's cycling team, including Ned Boulting, just over a month after they finished free-to-air coverage of the Tour de France for a final time.

Among the names expected to be riding the Tour of Britain in September are Remco Evenepoel in one of his final races for Soudal Quick-Step, Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) in his final appearance as a pro cyclist, and Tour de France breakout star Oscar Onley (Picnic PostNL).

"We are proud to partner with the Lloyds Tour of Britain here at ITV, bringing the very best of British cycling to a free-to-air audience on ITV4 and ITVX," Richard Botchway, commissioning editor at ITV, said. "Viewers will enjoy every heart racing moment, as ITV captures daily highlights, as well as all six stages of the race."

"We are delighted to confirm ITV4 and ITVX as broadcast partners for September, as we continue to bring the Lloyds Tour of Britain to as many people as possible so that they can share in the joy of cycling, and the excitement and action that the race brings each year," Darren Henry, the chief commercial officer at BC, said.

"This year’s Lloyds Tour of Britain Men is going to be another six stages of incredible racing, building to a fantastic climax with our two stages in Wales and overall finish in Cardiff, so it is great that sports fans across Britain can follow all of the action every day on ITV4 and ITVX."

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Earlier this year, the Tour of Britain Women was broadcast for free through BBC Sport, but most professional cycling is now behind a paywall for fans in the UK, with TNT Sports taking over from Eurosport this season. 2026 will be the first year the Tour de France will be fully behind a paywall for live coverage.