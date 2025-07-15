Tour of Britain opening stage details revealed

The 2025 race will hail three new stage towns, with a two-day visit to Suffolk

crowds welcome 2024 Tour of Britain
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
James Shrubsall's avatar
By
published

The Lloyds Tour of Britain Men will begin this September where it left off last year, with a brace of stages in East Suffolk, British Cycling announced on Tuesday.

Three new stage towns will appear in the race for the first time: Woodbridge will host the start of stage one, which will go on to finish on the coast at Southwold. Stage two will start and finish in Stowmarket.

James Shrubsall
James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

He has worked at a variety of races, from the Classics to the Giro d'Italia – and this year will be his seventh Tour de France.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.