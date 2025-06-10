British Cycling 'optimistic' about the future of the Tours of Britain

Just over a year ago, British Cycling announced that it was going to rescue both the men’s and women’s Tours of Britain after the previous race organiser, SweetSpot, went into liquidation. Now, the national governing body is looking to the long term, and hoping to develop a suite of racing events.

“We were really determined to deliver last year and grow the race and I think if you look at the Tour of Britain Women – just take the riders and the teams last year compared to the riders and the teams this year – it shows that people value racing in the UK,” British Cycling CEO Jon Dutton told Cycling Weekly at the 2025 race.

“We need to be mindful of the business model – staging any bike race on the public highway is an expensive affair – but we're optimistic.”

It’s a tough environment for road race organisers in the UK, with costs higher than ever and fewer local councils with an appetite to host events. Dutton explained that the headwinds are strong for domestic road racing, but hopes the rising profile of both Tours of Britain can support the rest of the scene.

“Policing, safety, the public sector finances, people wanting to step forward as event organisers – it's really hard,” Dutton said.

“At British Cycling we have a duty and responsibility to be part of the solution, but there is no magic wand to wave… What we will find is moving to a sustainable business model, we'll probably have to have some more tough conversations in the future… We've not got enough events with enough event organisers that are sustainable and that's just part of the overall challenge.”

British Cycling are planning to add to the number of stages of the women’s race, which is currently four days long, and see the Tours of Britain as central to their plans to develop a larger portfolio of British Cycling-run events across several disciplines.

Dutton shared a vision to see British Cycling organise high profile events in track cycling, BMX freestyle and cyclo-cross, suggesting that the governing body will look to bring a round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup back to British soil for the first time since 2014.

All of this, as British Cycling set out in a new strategy in March, is with a view to increase cycling participation in the UK. The race route around Glasgow was closed for a further three hours after the end of the Tour of Britain Women, allowing riders of all ages and abilities to ride around the city on traffic-free roads. This kind of initiative, Dutton says, will go hand-in-hand with British Cycling events going forward.

“Our research shows that 27 million people in the UK got on a bike in the last 12 months," he said. "That's the future for us, it's to fuse together elite events, creating visibility and enabling us to do more things – to get people on the bike and give them great experiences.”