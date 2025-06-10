British Cycling 'optimistic' about the future of the Tours of Britain

After stepping in to rescue the events last year, the men's and women's Tours of Britain are now central to plans to increase cycling participation, says British Cycling CEO Jon Dutton

The peloton goes through the finish line with one lap to go at the Tour of Britain Women in Glasgow
(Image credit: Olly Hassell/SWpix)
Dan Challis's avatar
By
published

Just over a year ago, British Cycling announced that it was going to rescue both the men’s and women’s Tours of Britain after the previous race organiser, SweetSpot, went into liquidation. Now, the national governing body is looking to the long term, and hoping to develop a suite of racing events.

“We were really determined to deliver last year and grow the race and I think if you look at the Tour of Britain Women – just take the riders and the teams last year compared to the riders and the teams this year – it shows that people value racing in the UK,” British Cycling CEO Jon Dutton told Cycling Weekly at the 2025 race.

Dan Challis
Dan Challis

Dan Challis is a freelance journalist based in the Scottish Borders. As well as writing for Cycling Weekly and CyclingNews, Dan also writes a weekly newsletter called Global Peloton.