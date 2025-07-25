Former UCI President says British Heart Foundation study 'might well have saved my life'

Brian Cookson experienced an 'unusual episode' while training last year which was later diagnosed as Ventricular Tachycardia

Brian Cookson
Brian Cookson climbing in Majorca
(Image credit: Mallorca Bike Fotos)
Brian Cookson, a former president of both the UCI and British Cycling, says participating in a recent study into heart scarring could have saved his life after he experienced an "unusual episode" while training at the Manchester Velodrome last year.

The 74-year-old has remained an avid cyclist since retiring and has regularly competed at a variety of events - including in the Gran Fondo World Championships.

