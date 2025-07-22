UCI warns Tour de France that Lance Armstrong's former manager Johan Bruyneel is 'not authorised' to be given accreditation

Bruyneel was present on stage 12 as a guest on Belgian television

johan bruyneel and Lance Armstrong in 2002
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

Johan Bruyneel, Lance Armstrong's former manager, is not authorised to be at the Tour de France's accredited areas, the UCI has stressed.

Cycling's governing body released a statement on Tuesday evening which reiterated that Bruyneel was banned for life from any activity related to cycling, after the 60-year-old was present at the Tour last week.

Adam Becket