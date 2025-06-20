Belgian rider referred to UCI's ethics committee for allegedly helping another team at Giro d'Italia

Investigation comes after Dries De Bondt told the media that he deliberately aided Richard Carapaz on stage 20 of the Giro in an effort to secure a contract with EF Education-EasyPost

Belgian rider Dries De Bondt has been referred to the UCI's ethics commission after he allegedly helped another team at last month's Giro d'Italia.

Various media reports quoted the Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Rider after stage 20 as suggesting that he aided Richard Carapaz (EF-Education-EasyPost) on the Colle delle Finestre.

