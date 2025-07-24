Ineos Grenadiers head soigneur leaves Tour de France and is to be interviewed over historic allegations

Team says it "has acted responsibly and with due process"

Ineos Grenadiers Tour de France 2025
Ineos Grenadiers have confirmed that their head soigneur David Rozman is to be interviewed again by the International Testing Agency (ITA) into allegations that he had close links to a known doping doctor in 2012.

Reports first emerged from the German public service broadcaster ARD in June that Rozman, who has been at Team Sky/Ineos Grenadiers since 2011, invited the German doctor Mark Schmidt to the team’s hotel during the 2012 Tour de France, which was won by Team Sky’s Bradley Wiggins.

