Ineos Grenadiers head soigneur leaves Tour de France and is to be interviewed over historic allegations

Ineos Grenadiers have confirmed that their head soigneur David Rozman is to be interviewed again by the International Testing Agency (ITA) into allegations that he had close links to a known doping doctor in 2012.

Reports first emerged from the German public service broadcaster ARD in June that Rozman, who has been at Team Sky/Ineos Grenadiers since 2011, invited the German doctor Mark Schmidt to the team’s hotel during the 2012 Tour de France, which was won by Team Sky’s Bradley Wiggins.

It was also alleged that he sent a text message to Schmidt asking if he “still have [sic] any of the stuff Milram used during the races? If so, can you bring it for the boys?” Milram was a professional cycling team from 2006 to 2010, and their rider Alessandro Petacchi was found guilty of using the banned substance salbutamol in 2007.

In 2021, Schmidt was handed a prison sentence of four years and 10 months as part of the Operation Aderlass case, which ruled he had orchestrated a multi-sport doping ring.

Ineos initially delayed making a comment, despite sustained efforts from media at the Tour de France including Cycling Weekly. Last week, however, they acknowledged “the recent media allegations” in a 78-word statement.

In a new statement first reported by the Guardian, the British WorldTour team confirmed that Rozman is no longer at the Tour de France and that they are taking the “allegations seriously”.

The team also added that Slovenian Rozman has previously been spoken to by the ITA – the body that is responsible for the anti-doping programs in a number of sports, including cycling – and that he has been summoned for further questioning.

The statement in full reads: “As was confirmed last week, INEOS Grenadiers Cycling Team is aware of recent media allegations relating to the 2012 season. The team has not been presented with any formal evidence regarding these allegations by any organisation, nor has it been asked to participate in any inquiry.

“Team member David Rozman was informally contacted in April 2025 by a member of ITA staff, who asked him about alleged historical communications. David immediately notified the team of his meeting with the ITA and his recollection of the contents of the meeting. Although the ITA assured David at the time that he was not under investigation, Ineos promptly commissioned a thorough review by an external law firm.

“The team has acted responsibly and with due process, taking the allegations seriously whilst acknowledging that David is a long-standing, dedicated member of the team. The team continues to assess the circumstances and any relevant developments, and has formally requested any relevant information from the ITA.

“Following recent media allegations, David has now received a request from the ITA to attend an interview. Accordingly, he has stepped back from race duties and has left the Tour. To date the team has received no evidence from any relevant authority. In response to the team’s request for information, the ITA has advised the team that it cannot share any further information, due to legal and confidentiality restrictions.

“Both David and the team will of course co-operate with the ITA and any other authority. The team reiterates its zero-tolerance policy and is unable to comment further at this time.”