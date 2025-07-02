'A three week all-inclusive bike holiday around France, what’s not to like?!' - Ineos Grenadiers reveal Tour de France squad, with Carlos Rodríguez, Geraint Thomas and British champion Sam Watson

British team last to announce their riders for the French Grand Tour

Carlos Rodríguez of Ineos Grenadiers
Ineos Grenadiers will be led by Carlos Rodríguez at the Tour de France, supported by Geraint Thomas in his final edition, and new British champion Sam Watson, it was announced on Wednesday afternoon.

The British team were the last team to reveal their eight men for the French Grand Tour, but after Thomas hinted at his inclusion earlier in the day, the press release confirmed the news.

