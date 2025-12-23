'The proposal was not one Oscar or the team could refuse' – Oscar Onley leaves Picnic PostNL for Ineos Grenadiers

Oscar Onley is to leave Picnic PostNL and ride for Ineos Grenadiers in 2026, it was announced on Tuesday evening.

The 23-year-old has been the subject of fierce transfer speculation in recent months, with Onley himself revealing that "probably 15" teams had reached out.

Picnic PostNL confirmed on Tuesday that a deal had been agreed for Onley to leave the team. Ineos Grenadiers then revealed they had signed the Scot following his "standout" fourth place at this year's Tour de France.

The length of the new contract has not been revealed.

Onley was understood to have a contract at Picnic PostNL until 2027, which has now be broken. The press release from the Dutch squad revealed they had received multiple offers for the Scot, "all of which were initially declined".

The statement continued: "However, a very late but appealing offer was made in recent days. While the team would have loved to keep Oscar for the remainder of his contract and beyond, the proposal was not one Oscar or the team could refuse and an agreement has now been reached."

Commenting on the move, Onley said: "I’m extremely proud of what I’ve achieved with this team. Progressing through from the development program to finishing fourth at the Tour de France has been incredible, and a real testament to what this team is able to do with riders.

"Both Picnic PostNL and Ineos Grenadiers have a great history of racing for victories in Grand Tours, and I know for a fact that both my current and new team will continue to do so in the coming years. The opportunity to represent the team of my home country was one I could not refuse and I’m happy that a solution was found.

"I’ll hold the memories made with this team close, and I know I’ll face tough competition from the next generation of talents they develop in the years to come."

In a statement released by Ineos Grenadiers, the team's new director of racing Geraint Thomas said Onley "complements our rider roster perfectly".

"Oscar’s performance in 2025 has been incredible really. I rode my first Tour when I was 21, so to see what he achieved at this year’s Tour at just 22 was really impressive," Thomas said. "The way he rides and understands a race is mature beyond his years – he’s a proper racer. I can’t wait to work with him – at his age there’s still loads of headroom.

"Our whole team has worked really hard over the winter to re-focus and re-set our ambition, changing our structures and processes to help us deliver against our goals. Oscar fits naturally with this project – and I’m confident the new system we’re building will help him achieve his absolute best."