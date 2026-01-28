'Data science and AI are the next frontier for the sport' – Ineos Grenadiers partner with Swansea University to help find the next generational talent

Partnership aims to "revolutionise how emerging talent is identified"

Ineos Grenadiers riders around an Ineos Grenadier car
(Image credit: Cycling Images/Ineos Grenadiers)

Ineos Grenadiers have partnered with Swansea University to help create new ways of identifying cycling talent, it was announced this week.

The British WorldTour team will work with the Welsh university's Applied Sport, Technology, Exercise and Medicine (A-STEM) Research Centre to "develop cutting-edge data and AI solutions that could revolutionise how emerging talent is identified in professional cycling", according to the press release.

"Some collaborations have lasted over 23 years, resulting in major impacts in elite and professional sports. We’re excited to be working with INEOS Grenadiers and look forward to collaborating with Scott and his team on this innovative project."

