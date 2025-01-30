Ineos Grenadiers joins forces with second development team

British team makes US junior team Hot Tubes an official partner

Ineos Grenadiers line up Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec
Former Hot Tubes riders Artem Shmidt (2nd from right) and Magnus Sheffield (far right) line up for Ineos Grenadiers
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Shrubsall
By
published

Ineos Grenadiers plan to bolster their line-up with riders from a second development team, the British outfit have announced.

Hot Tubes Development Cycling is a junior team based in the US that has worked closely with Ineos Grenadiers for a number of years, with current Ineos riders Magnus Sheffield, AJ August and Artem Shmidt all having ridden for Hot Tubes.

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

Latest