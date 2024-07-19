'At this level, the win is what matters' - Matteo Jorgenson gutted with second on Tour de France stage 19

The American looked like he was set for a first stage win on Friday, only to be passed by Tadej Pogačar

Matteo Jorgenson on stage 19 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published
inNews

Matteo Jorgenson might have put the shift of his life in the service of his team leader on stage 19 of the Tour de France, and then come so close to winning, but the American was bitterly disappointed on Friday evening.

The Visma-Lease a Bike rider was sent up the road as a satellite rider to give assistance to Jonas Vingegaard on the road to Isola 2000, but after the Dane conceded he was not up to it, was given the chance to attack himself. He was at the head of the race on the final climb, had a three minute advantage with 10km to go, but was caught and passed by Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates). It happens to the best riders in the world.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸