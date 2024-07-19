Tadej Pogačar conquers Isola 2000 to win Tour de France stage 19 and extend his overall lead

Slovenian now leads race by more than five minutes going into the final two stages

Tadej Pogacar
Tadej Pogačar conquered the slopes of Isola 2000 to win stage 19 of the Tour de France and extend his overall lead to more than five minutes in the general classification. 

The Slovenian simply rode away from his rivals with ease, before going on to swallow up the remnants of the day’s breakaway - including Matteo Jorgenson, Simon Yates and Richard Carapaz - on the way to taking his fourth stage win of the race. 

