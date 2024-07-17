Richard Carapaz achieves Grand Tour treble with Tour de France stage 17 victory

Simon Yates takes second place behind Carapaz after battle on the slopes of the Col du Noyer

Richard Carapaz
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
inNews

Richard Carapaz became the 110th rider to complete the Grand Tour stage win hat-trick by taking victory on stage 17 of the Tour de France at Superdévoluy.  

Carapaz, the reigning Olympic champion, also became the first Ecuadorian rider to win a stage of the French Grand Tour after outgunning Simon Yates (Jayco-AIUla) on the climb of the Col du Noyer in the southern French Alps. 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world. 

As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and helps with coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸