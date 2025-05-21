Richard Carapaz soars to solo victory on stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia

Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) soloed to victory on stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia after attacking solo on the final climb and gritting his teeth to hold on to the finish in Castelnovo ne'Monti.

In a typically blistering attack with 9km left to ride, Carapaz opened up a gap of more than half a minute, and despite some concerted riding from UAE Team Emirates behind, held on for the win by 10 seconds.

Coupled with the 10sec win bonus, Carapaz moved several places up the GC, though Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates), who came in second, remains in the pink jersey. Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) was third, with Tom Pidcock (Q36.5) fourth.

The stage – 186km across Tuscany from Viareggio on Italy's west coast to Castelnovo ne'Monti – was a mountainous one, but with the biggest climb coming midway through and just two cat-twos in the second half, the spoils were expected to go to the breakaway.

However, after Ciccone's team-mate Mads Pedersen closing a gap of more than a minute to a five-man break in the run-in to the final climb, suddenly the GC riders had all to play for.

As Pidcock said afterwards: "It was one of those 'non-GC' days where everyone goes all-in… or sees the chance that it could be a full GC day even though it most likely would have been a breakaway day. But in the end it was hard enough that it was a GC day.

"We went for the stage but Carapaz was unbelievably strong there," Pidcock added. "We were pacing it over the top, but the way Carapaz went up that climb was pretty impressive."

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For Carapaz's EF Education-EasyPost team, today's victory was only the fourth of the season and will be desperately welcomed. But sports director Juan Manuel Garate said the team had always believed in Carapaz, who had been preparing for this ride since the Vuelta a España last year.

"He takes everything very seriously now, he does everything very professional way," said Garate of Carapaz. "We started talking about this Giro in September last year, right after the Vuelta. He prepared himself in a super good way. His spring was not very good, but he raised his hand and said, 'I'm going to be good at the Giro, so believe'."

He added: "Obviously after yesterday's TT we lost a little bit more than expected but the determination he has is amazing and we have no doubts he will keep on fighting."

More to follow...

Results

Giro d'Italia 2025, stage 11: Viareggio > Castelnovo ne'Monti (186km)

1. Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost, 186km in 4:35:20

2. Isaac Del Toro (Mex) UAE Team Emirates-XRG, at 10sec

3. Giulio Ciccone, (Ita) Lidl-Trek

4. Tom Pidcock (GBr) Q36.5 Pro Cycling

5. Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos Grenadiers

6. Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

7. Juan Ayuso (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG

8. Einer Rubio (Col) Movistar

9. Derek Gee (Can) Israel-PremierTech

10. Diego Ulissi (Ita) XBS-Astana, all at same time

General Classification after stage 11

1. Isaac Del Toro (Mex) UAE Team Emirates-XRG, in 38:47:01

2. Juan Ayuso (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG, +31s

3. Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious, +1:07

4. Simon Yates (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike, +1:09

5. Primož Roglič (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, +1:24

6. Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost, +1:56

7. Giulio Ciccone, (Ita) Lidl-Trek, +2:09

8. Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates-XRG, +2:16

9. Adam Yates (GBr) UAE Team Emirates-XRG, +2:33

10. Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers, at s.t.