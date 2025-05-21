Richard Carapaz soars to solo victory on stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia

Blistering attack on the final climb propels the EF Education rider to the win, with Isaac De Toro holding on to pink

Richard Carapaz wins stage 11 Giro d&#039;italia
James Shrubsall's avatar
By
published

Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) soloed to victory on stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia after attacking solo on the final climb and gritting his teeth to hold on to the finish in Castelnovo ne'Monti.

In a typically blistering attack with 9km left to ride, Carapaz opened up a gap of more than half a minute, and despite some concerted riding from UAE Team Emirates behind, held on for the win by 10 seconds.

