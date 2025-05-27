Richard Carapaz vows to 'go for it, all the way to Rome' after lighting up Giro d’Italia in mountains on stage 16

Ahead of the Giro d'Italia, whispers emerged from EF Education-EasyPost that their leader, Richard Carapaz, was in the form of his life. It was the sort of talk that you could easily ignore - why wouldn't they think their own man was good? But the American team were serious; they knew that this time round, Carapaz really did mean business.

The Ecuadorian demonstrated signs of that form during his stage 11 victory at Castelnovo ne'Monti, but it was on the slopes of the San Valentino climb on Tuesday that the reigning Olympic champion began to loom over Isaac del Toro's shoulder, the previously unshakeable young Mexican.

Del Toro may still hold the overall lead, but only just. Unlike the 21-year-old, Carapaz has been here before; he knows what it takes to win big. While those around him played the waiting game, the now 31-year-old rode away to overall victory in 2019. He’s gone close since, but the Ecuadorian, by his own admission, has not replicated that same form at a Grand Tour in the years that followed.

But now things seem different. Away from Ineos Grenadiers, and after a mixed couple of years where there were wins but not on GC, it seems that Carapaz can now fly, with overall victory very much within his grasp at the Giro once more. After Simon Yates tentatively attacked the race leader on the San Valentino, Carapaz launched a stinging move at speed which was absolutely unanswerable, even from Yates.

"We knew that this was a real key stage here," Carapaz told TNT Sports/Eurosport on the finish line on Tuesday, sweat visibly dropping from his helmet. "I rode well, I simply demonstrated that I’ve worked hard, and everything that it’s cost me to get here."

EF team owner Jonathan Vaughters has said that working with Carapaz can be frustrating, telling Rouleur before the Giro that the Ecuadorian has not accomplished "anywhere near his true potential in cycling". Perhaps a fair assessment, but one that could now change with another Grand Tour win now in reach.

"I think in the last few years I haven’t had the shape to be here at this moment," Carapaz continued. "But I think that was always the motivation, to get myself up and go again and try it all once more. I think we’re here now to give a big battle, go for it."

"We're here now to give a big battle, go for it," words that Carapaz now has to deliver on. He seems like a throw back to cycling of old: an all or nothing racer with instinct and aggression.

Now, with just 31 seconds separating him and Del Toro, and momentum in his favour, the Giro seems like Carapaz's to win. Whatever happens, expect the Olympic gold medallist to throw everything at it, giving every last pedal stroke in his pursuit of victory: "We're going to go for it, all the way to Rome."

With Rome now just four days away, the Giro d’Italia is there for the taking once more.