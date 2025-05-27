It’s no surprise that the Giro d’Italia could be won by Richard Carpaz, Simon Yates or Isaac del Toro - it’s the race that brings chaos

The Italian Grand Tour often throws up intriguing GC situations, and Ayuso and Roglič slipping out of contention proves it yet again

Simon Yates, Isaac del Toro and Richard Carapaz on stage 16 of the Giro d&#039;Italia 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

There’s something about the Giro d’Italia which always seems to supply chaos, in the original Greek sense of there being a void to be filled. There’s a bit of disorder thrown in, too it’s unpredictable, and there is also rarely one rider or team in charge. Maybe it’s the time of year, maybe it’s the terrain, or maybe it’s the riders that turn up, but it’s different to other Grand Tours. While the Tour de France is so important that it often goes to plan, its Italian cousin offers something wilder. Part of the reason, too, obviously, is that neither Tadej Pogačar or Jonas Vingegaard is here, nor Remco Evenepoel, and the race is much more open as a result.

This year’s Giro was supposed to be a straight shootout between Primož Roglič of Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, and UAE Team Emirates-XRG’s Juan Ayuso. The pair had traded blows at the Volta a Catalunya, and it was widely believed that it would, on form, be these two riders vying for the pink jersey. 16 stages into the race, and neither will win the race. Roglič, as he seems to do often, has crashed out of the race, while Ayuso has lost enough time - 13:27 - to mean he’s out of contention.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket

News editor at Cycling Weekly, Adam brings his weekly opinion on the goings on at the upper echelons of our sport. This piece is part of The Leadout, a newsletter series from Cycling Weekly and Cyclingnews. To get this in your inbox, subscribe here. As ever, email adam.becket@futurenet.com - should you wish to add anything, or suggest a topic.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1