Who will win the Giro d'Italia 2025? The GC contenders vying for the pink jersey

From recent winners to wildcards and hopefuls, these are the riders who could wear pink this month

Primoz Roglic Giro d&#039;Italia winner 2023
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Shrubsall
With two or three top-line GC riders angling for the pink jersey in Rome and not a Tadej Pogačar in sight, this year's Giro d'Italia is every fan's favourite kind of Grand Tour – one that's wide open.

Close behind the big three favourites – Juan Ayuso (UAE-Team Emirates), Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) and Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) come British brothers Adam and Simon Yates. The latter in particular will consider the race unfinished business after leading it for 13 days back in 2018.

