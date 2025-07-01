The sprinters and stage hunters to watch at the 2025 Tour de France, from Jonathan Milan to Wout van Aert via Mathieu van der Poel

The riders aiming for sprint and stage success at this year's Tour

Tour de France 2024 stage 2
The Tour de France is for many the most special race in cycling. Everyone would love to win it, but only a select few ever will. However, for every one chance to take a career-defining overall victory, there are 21 chances to take a career-defining stage win – and that particular tombola is open to all comers.

In theory, anyone can win a Tour stage and the plaudits are occasionally taken by little known riders whose job was getting sponsor airtime in a break that managed to go all the way to the finish.

