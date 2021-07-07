Wout van Aert solos over Mont Ventoux to win Tour de France 2021 stage 11
The Belgian champion rode alone with 33km to go on the second ascent of Ventoux
Wout van Aert gave his Jumbo-Visma team something to smile about at this Tour de France as he soloed to a memorable victory over Mont Ventoux on stage 11.
The Belgian champion made it into the day's main breakaway but was able to bridge to lone leader Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo) on the second of two ascents of Ventoux, before attacking the Frenchman to go solo with 33km to go and 11km to the top of the climb.
Van Aert held on to keep a gap of two minutes to the chasing GC group and over a minute to Elissonde and his team-mate Bauke Mollema as he powered towards the summit. After cresting the climb, Van Aert soared down the descent to Malaucène to claim his fourth career stage victory at the Tour, and certainly his most memorable stage win.
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) stays in control of the general classification despite getting dropped by Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) towards the top of Mont Ventoux. The yellow jersey caught the Danish rider on the final descent to the line, and was able to outsprint him as well as Rigoberto Uràn (EF Education-Nippo) and Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) for fourth place.
More to follow...
Results
Tour de France 2021, stage 11: Sorgues to Malaucène (198.9km)
1. Wout van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma, in 5-17-43
2. Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo, at 1-14
3. Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo, at same time
4. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates, at 1-38
5. Rigoberto Urán (Col) EF Education-Nippo
6. Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
7. Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma, all at same time
8. Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech, at 1-56
9. Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe, at same time
10. Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team, at 3-02
General classification after stage 11
1. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates, in 43-44-38
2. Rigoberto Urán (Col) EF Education-Nippo, at 5-18
3. Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma, at 5-32
4. Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers, at 5-33
5. Ben O'Connor (Aus) Ag2r-Citroën, at 5-58
6. Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe, at 6-16
7. Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech, at 6-30
8. Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team, at 7-11
9. Giullaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis, at 9-29
10. Pello Bilbao (Esp) Bahrain-Victorious, at 10-28
-
-
Watch: Mark Cavendish tips his helmet to Tom Simpson as he battles Mont Ventoux
British sprinter Cavendish is in the fight to stay in the Tour de France on the mountain stage
By Alex Ballinger •
-
What bike and equipment does a rider need to complete the Tour de France route in 10 days?
We take a look at the Specialized Roubaix ridden by the ultra cyclist Jack Thompson who is aiming to catch - and pass - the peloton in 10 days for The Amazing Chase, supported by Wahoo
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan •
-
Watch: Mark Cavendish tips his helmet to Tom Simpson as he battles Mont Ventoux
British sprinter Cavendish is in the fight to stay in the Tour de France on the mountain stage
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Tour de France stage 11 LIVE: Sorgues to Malaucène
Follow the live updates of the two ascents of Mont Ventoux
By Cycling Weekly •
-
How do Tour de France time cuts work?
Any riders finishing too far behind are eliminated from the race - we look into the details of the complicated system
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Tony Martin abandons the Tour de France after crash
Jumbo-Visma have suffered misfortune after misfortune this year
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Five talking points from stage 10 of the Tour de France 2021
Cavendish and team untouchable, Van Aert in the sprint and Pogačar tested again - all the key moments from another great day
By Alex Ballinger •
-
'I've crashed six times this year': Tadej Pogačar feels stress of yellow as he answers questions of doubt
Heavy is the head that pulls on the yellow jersey as Pogačar readies himself for Ventoux challenge
By Jonny Long •
-
Tour de France: Who's out after stage 10 of the 2021 race?
Stage 10 kicked off the second week with no major crashes as the race looks towards Ventoux
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Wout van Aert jokes he'll try to stop Mark Cavendish winning again at Tour de France 'especially for Eddy Merckx'
The Belgian finished second on stage 10 of the 2021 race in Valence
By Chris Marshall-Bell •