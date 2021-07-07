Wout van Aert solos over Mont Ventoux to win Tour de France 2021 stage 11

Wout van Aert gave his Jumbo-Visma team something to smile about at this Tour de France as he soloed to a memorable victory over Mont Ventoux on stage 11.

The Belgian champion made it into the day's main breakaway but was able to bridge to lone leader Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo) on the second of two ascents of Ventoux, before attacking the Frenchman to go solo with 33km to go and 11km to the top of the climb.

Van Aert held on to keep a gap of two minutes to the chasing GC group and over a minute to Elissonde and his team-mate Bauke Mollema as he powered towards the summit. After cresting the climb, Van Aert soared down the descent to Malaucène to claim his fourth career stage victory at the Tour, and certainly his most memorable stage win.

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) stays in control of the general classification despite getting dropped by Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) towards the top of Mont Ventoux. The yellow jersey caught the Danish rider on the final descent to the line, and was able to outsprint him as well as Rigoberto Uràn (EF Education-Nippo) and Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) for fourth place.

More to follow...

Results

Tour de France 2021, stage 11: Sorgues to Malaucène (198.9km)

1. Wout van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma, in 5-17-43

2. Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo, at 1-14

3. Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo, at same time

4. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates, at 1-38

5. Rigoberto Urán (Col) EF Education-Nippo

6. Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers

7. Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma, all at same time

8. Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech, at 1-56

9. Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe, at same time

10. Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team, at 3-02



General classification after stage 11

1. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates, in 43-44-38

2. Rigoberto Urán (Col) EF Education-Nippo, at 5-18

3. Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma, at 5-32

4. Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers, at 5-33

5. Ben O'Connor (Aus) Ag2r-Citroën, at 5-58

6. Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe, at 6-16

7. Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech, at 6-30

8. Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team, at 7-11

9. Giullaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis, at 9-29

10. Pello Bilbao (Esp) Bahrain-Victorious, at 10-28