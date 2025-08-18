'He's special' - Primož Roglič welcomes Remco Evenepoel signing to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

Primož Roglič has welcomed the signing of Remco Evenepoel to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, saying he hopes the pair can “achieve great things together”.

It was announced earlier this month that Evenepoel will leave Soudal Quick-Step after seven seasons with the squad, and join Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe from 2026.

The move led to questions about Grand Tour leadership within the German team, after Roglič and Florian Lipowitz finished eighth and third respectively at July’s Tour de France.

Roglič has now spoken for the first time since the signing was unveiled, telling the Dutch press he is “happy” with the arrival of Evenepoel.

“He’s special,” the Slovenian told Nieuwsblad and In de Leiderstrui at a post-Tour criterium in the Netherlands. “Remco has already won quite a few races, so I hope we can achieve great things together."

A world and Olympic champion in both the time trial and road race, Evenepoel has focused his efforts on Grand Tour glory in recent years, finishing third on debut at last year’s Tour, but withdrawing on stage 14 this year due to fatigue.

Between them, he and Roglič have won six Grand Tours across their careers; the Slovenian has won four Vuelta a España titles and a Giro d’Italia, while Evenepoel won the Vuelta in 2022.

Asked if the two can convert their potential into a Tour de France yellow jersey, Roglič said: “The Tour is still a long way off. The last one only just finished, and it's not yet certain whether I can actually ride it next year. But of course, we will work hard to achieve the best together.

“We still need to make progress, and hopefully we can improve together,” he continued. “The team is growing, but there's still a gap with Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard.”

Reigning Tour champion Pogačar and two-time winner Vingegaard have shared the last six yellow jerseys between them.

In a team statement released at the time of Evenepoel's signing, Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe hailed the Belgian's arrival as a “clear signal” for the team, which hopes to become “one of the most attractive focrsed on the international cycling stage.”

“[Evenepoel] brings not only exceptional athletic talent, but also a remarkable mindset,” team CEO Ralph Denk said. “His determination, professionalism, and relentless drive to succeed are truly inspiring.”