'A relief that it's out' – Remco Evenepoel weighs in on transfer saga at Tour of Britain Men

Almost one month after the announcement, Remco Evenepoel has spoken publicly about his transfer to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, saying it’s “probably a relief” for the teams the news is out.

The Belgian will leave Soudal Quick-Step after seven years at the end of this season and join the German squad, it was revealed at the start of August. The transfer means his current contract will end early, by mutual agreement, having originally been signed until the end of 2026.

Speaking to Cycling Weekly and journalist Daniel Benson on Wednesday at the Lloyds Tour of Britain Men, Evenepoel said he had prepared himself for opinions about the move.

“I think it was just the time that both of the teams decided to come out with the news and I just had to accept it,” he said of the announcement, which came after the Tour de France. “In the end, it's how it goes. I said it already to the Belgian press yesterday: everybody has their opinions, and I was ready for both of them. I think it's probably for both a relief that it's out.”

In an interview with Sporza on Tuesday, the 25-year-old said he felt a change might be “good for both parties”.

“It's clear that Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe is really moving towards the Grand Tours, and here they're focusing a bit more on the Classics,” he said.

“For me, at this moment, the most important [thing] is to keep going and give the best version of myself until my last race for Soudal Quick-Step,” Evenepoel added on Wednesday.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Speculation around the double Olympic champion’s future grew at July’s Tour de France, which he abandoned on stage 14, citing a lack of form following early-season injuries.

Since the race, he said, he had a “good reset” before returning to training. “Honestly, for the moment, I feel pretty relaxed and fresh in the body,” he said.

“I’m actually happy to be back in competition. I think this year here in the Tour of Britain, the course is pretty hard, so it’s a perfect race to get back into competition and towards the Worlds.”

The defending time trial world champion, and former title winner in the road race, Evenepoel will target both events later this month at the UCI Road World Championships in Rwanda. “I think I have two nice opportunities,” he said, “so I hope to be in my best shape as possible, and then try to aim for the highest.”

The Belgian team that will support Evenepoel at the championships has not yet been announced, although Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) will not be present, having ruled himself out of selection.

“There are of course guys who didn’t want to join to go to Rwanda,” Evenepoel said, referencing no names in particular, “but I think the team we have now is the best possible.

“Every rider should be making the decision himself, and he has his reasons for that. The team we have now are all guys who were also on my list, let’s say, so I think it’s for the moment the best team that we could get.”

“We’ll just give it our best shot and try to go for it,” he added.

Following the World Championships, Evenepoel's final race with Soudal Quick-Step is expected to be Il Lombardia on 11 October. He finished runner-up to Tadej Pogačar in the season's final Monument last year.