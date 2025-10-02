Ineos Grenadiers lose key management pair to Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe as Remco Evenepoel's arrival nears

Zak Dempster to join as chief of sports, and Oli Cookson as head of racing

Ineos Grenadiers have lost two of their key management staff to Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe as Remco Evenepoel's arrival at the latter team nears.

Zak Dempster and Oli Cookson join Red Bull as chief of sports and head of racing, respectively, and will oversee a team of 11 sports directors across the WorldTour and development squads.

"I know Ralph as an ambitious team manager, and with Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe he has created the most exciting project in our sport. Now it’s about realising this enormous potential together."

Cookson has been a DS at Ineos Grenadiers since 2018. The other confirmed WorldTour DSes at Red Bull for 2026 are: Shane Archbold, Tony Gallopin, Roger Hammond, Klaas Lodewyck, Enrico Poitschke, Christian Pömer, Sven Vanthourenhout and Patxi Villa.

