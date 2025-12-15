I'm constantly asked by friends and family for bike related gift ideas – here are my top 9 recommendations for bike loving kids gifts

As soon as people find out I work with bikes, they want to chat shop. Normally, I avoid it as much as I can, but at Christmas it's different. Friends and family are always asking for recommendations on the best kids' bike stocking fillers to compliment the 'big' gift from Mum and Dad. Or the big man himself. With just over a week to go, you might be in need of some last-minute ideas, too.



Why do I bother at Christmas? Simple: I enjoy watching my son learn to ride and improve, and I love that he's excited about bikes. I hope that passion for exploring and feeling the wind in his face stays with him through to his adult life – like it has for me.

So, without further ado, here are my nine recommendations for fun and practical kids' bike, stocking fillers, this Christmas.

Safety First!

When my son is comfortable, he's having more fun. That means when is wearing a comfortable helmet, which he likes, he will wear it fuss-free. Even to the point where he will shout at other cyclists on the street who aren't wearing helmets. Which can get awkward sometimes. Kids falling off their bike isn't uncommon, in fact, it's all part of learning. A rite of passage, some might say, so wearing one of the best kids' bike helmets is essential.

Woom Ready kids' bike helmet: $99.90 at rei.pxf.io Read more Read less ▼ The Woom Ready is easily our top-rated kids' bike helmet. It is comfortable, safe, provides good coverage, and includes many features designed for children, promoting their independence. It's a little bit of an investment, but it's worth it, even if slightly selfishly, it makes parenting a little bit easier.

Every bike rider knows how painful cold fingers are, and how hard it is to control your bike when you lose feeling in them. And anyone who has ridden with kids in the cold weather will know that they probably won't tell you they're cold until it's too late.

Therefore gloves, any gloves, are an essential bit of kit. Cycling specific gloves are more robust, are designed for the job, and offer better grip than standard kids gloves, so they're a very good investment.

Fox Youth Dirtpaw gloves: $24.95 at Jenson USA Read more Read less ▼ We've all been there: a child falls over, hurts their hands, and it feels like the world is ending. Honestly, any good kids' bike gloves will do the trick, and for some kids, it doesn't bother them. For my son, these Fox ones made a huge difference and kept his hands a bit warmer too. His are over a year old and have proven very durable despite many tumbles.

Fun Kids' Bike Accessories

Okay, once you've got them kitted out with gloves and helmet, you're into the fun stuff. The kind of stuff that will really get your kids excited about going out on their bikes in winter.

Vortika Animal Bike Water Bottle Holder: $15.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Kids' bikes still rarely come with frame-mounted bottle fitments. Essentially, because frames are too small, they can be damaged easily in a crash. These fun fabric bottle holders can be mounted on the bars next to the stem or carried with a cross-body strap. They are very similar to those that many bikepackers use now.

Po Campo Kids Bicycle Basket: $39.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ If kids are like my Son, then we always need snacks and your for the road, and these fun basket/bags from Po Campo on Amazon, tick a lot of boxes. Fun designs, bags of storage, and you can even put a water bottle in them.

Knog Oi bicycle bell: $21.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Okay, the Oi bell from Knog is not the most entertaining bell you can purchase, but it is one of the best bike bells. Considering how often kids crash, especially mine, it seems. The first thing to get broken appears to be the bell and this is where the Knog performs really well: it is discreet and sits almost level with the grips and brake levers, keeping it out of harm's way. It’s also incredibly loud with a nice tone, which is quite fun.

DHaRCO Party Shirts: $34.17 at Competitive Cyclist Read more Read less ▼ MTB brand DHaRCO always bring some colour to the sea of black cycling clothing. These kids' shirts are a lot of fun. They might not be traditional cycling jerseys, but they are made of a technical fabric that helps little shredders stay cool and comfortable.

For parents and the kids

The next few things are great things to use together be that out on the trail or road and at home. Turning that time on, or just around the bikes, into precious time together.

Kids' Ride Shotgun Quick Fit Tow Rope: $69.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ If you haven't seen what Kids' Ride Shotgun offers before, you should check out their best kids' bike seats. Before they can ride, or only on a balance bike, you can take them along on your bike adventures with their seats. I had one, and it's fab! What happens when they are too big for the seat? Well, KRS have thought of that too! They offer tow lines to help little legs on big hills and long slogs. The best part is they are rated for 500lbs, so if your buddy or partner has an E-bike, he can tow you along too.

Muc-Off 8 in 1 cleaning kit: $78.49 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Bare with me on this one, a cleaning kit for a child might seem silly but there is method in my madness. What kids don't love messing around with water and the hose? Exactly! Its fun quality time, they have fun, the bikes get washed and it teaches them good bike maintenance. Which you never know could lead to a career later in life... Also, if you are not one to clean your bike already it means you get some quality brushes and you will almost certainly get a nudge to do it.

Ride Beside Me by Lucy Knisley: $12.92 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ No day should ever end without story time. So, why not inspire bicycle adventures for another day, with a story about none other then riding bikes together, of course. This book by Lucy Knisley, kits the bill perfectly.

Everything featured in this guide is currently still available for delivery across the US in time for Christmas, so act fast.

If you would like to see some other safety options outside of the Woom I recommended here. Be sure to check out our guide to the best kids' bike helmets, which was very recently updated.

Yet to get the big gift yet or not sure what bike the big man should be bringing yet, QUICK! check out our guides to the best kids' bikes and the best balance bikes.

This guide focuses on the availability in the US however, below you can also find some of the product featured in this guide with the best deals in your region.