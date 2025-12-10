Loaded with performance, timeless aesthetic and now at their lowest price ever, the Specialized S-Works Recon's are my go-to gravel shoes and are now $161 cheaper

The festive season is upon us, and if you’re now fully recovered from Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but still have some Christmas shopping to do for the cyclist in your life, then you can’t go wrong with gifting a pair of the best gravel bike shoes.

As a deals hunter and cyclist, I'm here to help you save a bit of cash and find the best gift for your cycling-mad loved ones. The majority of big online cycling retailers have Christmas sales, and one such sale that caught my eye is at Specialized, which has a huge 50% off the S-Works Recon Lace. It means you can pick them up for just $161.99, reduced from $324.99, the lowest price I've ever seen on these top-rated cycling shoes.

The Specialized Recon is one of the best gravel shoes I’ve ever ridden, and my current go-to shoe. I scored it with an impressive 4.5 out of 5-star review when I put the S-Works Recon to the test over at our sibling site Bike Perfect.

In my review, the S-Works Recon Lace shoes not only delivered everything you’d want in the best cycling shoes, loaded with performance features, but it’s laced fastening gave them the timeless aesthetic and a cool gravel bike vibe, especially in the Oak Green colourway.

At full price, they were up there as one of the most expensive shoes on the market, and that contributed to them missing out on that elusive perfect score. However, with 50% off at Specialized, it now makes these a bargain buy, and will have you looking particularly generous come Christmas morning.

I'd advise you to move quickly, as the clock is ticking as far as Christmas delivery goes, and these are also marked as a Final Sale offering at Specilaized, so these may well sell out.

The the exposed carbon footplate around the cleat can scratch when walking, and was a slight negative during my own testing (Image credit: Paul Brett)

The first thing you notice when opening up the box of the S-Works Recon is the overall uber-cool look of the shoes. The Oak Green colourway I chose gives them a classic old-school look, and combined with the black laces and details, gives them a perfect gravel bike vibe.

The good looks are backed up with a ton of performance features, including the one-piece Dyneema upper part of the shoe, which makes it durable and resistant to damage like cuts and scuffs. It's also perforated across the forefoot to provide breathability, and the holes are small enough to cope with the occasional muddy puddle. The Recon has extra protection in the form of a thick rubber toe cap at the front and a stiff, hard plastic heel cup at the rear.

Like most Specialized cycling shoes they benefit from the Specialized Body Geometry treatment, which includes three main features designed to enhance comfort. The Longitudinal Arch prevents arch collapse and can be paired with custom footbeds. The 1.5mm Varus Wedge raises the inside edge of the foot for better knee and hip alignment, while the Metatarsal Button lifts and separates the bones of the forefoot, reducing hot spots and numbness.

The only performance negative for me, and what stopped them from getting the perfect score, was the exposed carbon footplate around the cleat; it scuffed quite easily during testing while walking on rough ground, but at this 50% off price, it's a fairly minor niggle.