I bought this Rapha Classic jersey 17 years ago I still love it and the merino is amazing — you can buy the same one on this Black Friday Deal at 25% off and you simply must

While I could spend hours mulling over the best bike I've owned, deciding on the best cycling jersey requires mere seconds. It’s the Classic Long Sleeve from Rapha.

When the brand first arrived it was one of the few items it offered but captured its ethos perfectly. Aesthetically it was the polar opposite to the typically garish jersey that many road cyclists wore. Clean and understated it tipped its cap to the likes of Coppi and Koblet rather than any of the current crop of riders. So while it didn’t appeal to those who liked to wear the same gear as their favourite WorldTour team, it was perfectly suited to those of us who recoiled at any full kit antics on the club run or otherwise.

In the ensuing years Rapha has grown into one of the most recognisable cycling apparel brands around. Fortunately it's seen sense to keep the Classic Long Jersey in the rotation, updating it over time while remaining true to its principles. And now it’s available with 25% off at Rapha’s Black Friday sale.

I still own, and wear, the original Classic long sleeve jersey I bought way back when. It’s testament to both its enduring style and its quality. I’ve added a couple more iterations along the way, and while the current jersey is a little more refined - a better zipper and improved pockets plus a wider range of colors - like the original it still relies on merino wool as one of the primary fabric and sticks to the cut that means it’s suitable for road and gravel, as well as for a wide range of body types.

The merino wool blend makes the jersey a reliable performer across a range of temperatures. It also means that it doesn’t smell so bad after a ride, which is great if you are touring, bikepacking or adverse to doing the laundry. I’ve found that it’s really comfortable too, more so than any other jersey I own.

Similarly the fit is just as practical. It’s neither too tight, nor too baggy. It can be worn with bib shorts and look perfectly sleek but also paired with baggy shorts on a relaxed gravel jaunt. The full length zipper adds in a bit of breathability, while the higher neck line means that it works just as well on cool mornings as it does later in the day when, hopefully, the sun has made an appearance. Other details I love are the zippered valuable pocket and the adjustable cord that means you can cinch in the bottom a little when your pockets are loaded down.

While Black Friday can encourage you to buy stuff you don’t really need, the Classic Long Sleeve Jersey is a sensible purchase that will last. And then some. My 17-year-old ‘relic’ is proof of that.