I used the long-sleeve version of the Castelli Gabba R at Gravel Burn, and it saved me from the wet and cold - at 30% off, this Gabba R short-sleeve Black Friday deal is a no-brainer

Yeah, I hear you. Africa is supposed to be hot, right? Especially over spring/summer time, and it usually is, but the weather gods had other ideas at Gravel Burn this year. With heavy rain and cold weather forecast for the entire Stage 1, riders had to get clever about which kit to use.



As a South African living in the UK, I've become a maverick at preparing for all weather conditions and packed my Castelli Gabba R jacket as a precaution - a move that paid off for me on Stage 1 of the seven-day gravel stage race. The Castelli Gabba R drew crowds at the start, with many riders asking me where I got it and what kind of fabric it was made of. I felt confident in its credentials and knew it would shield me from the rain, keep me warm, and prevent me from overheating. I reckon it's easily in the top three of the best waterproof cycling jackets currently available.

While the Gabba R deal I've found at Merlin Cycles is the short-sleeve version, there's nothing a pair of arm warmers or sleeves can't solve - besides, the long-sleeve option uses a regular stretch fabric on the sleeves, so there's nothing in it between the two garments. The specifications are bloody impressive: as I mentioned above, the microporous polyurethane membrane makes it both waterproof and extremely breathable, while being highly elastic and aerodynamic.

The recommended temperature range of 4°C to 18°C makes it ideal for use throughout winter and the shoulder seasons, underscoring its incredible ventilation. There's also a YKK Vislon waterproof zipper, three rear pockets, and an elongated drop tail for reflectivity and keeping your derriere dry.

UK deal Save 30% Castelli Gabba R short sleeve: was £299 now £207.99 at Merlin Cycles The Castelli Gabba R range is one of the best jackets/jerseys for foul-weather use. Not only does it function like a regular jersey with three pockets and superb ventilation, but the new microporous polyurethane membrane will also keep you warm and dry.

While these Gabba R jerseys seem to be flying out of the door, there is still a decent spread of sizes available, including medium, large, XL, 2XL and 3XL at Merlin Cycles in the UK and medium and large sizes at Backcountry in the USA.

