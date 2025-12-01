The top-ranking winter jacket you always wanted but could never afford is now 30% off: Castelli Alpha Doppio prices slashed

Of all the items of cycle clothing hanging up in your wardrobe, your winter jacket is going to be up there with the most expensive. After all, robust protection from the winter in the Northern Hemisphere does not come easy, or cheap.

Cyber Monday Deal Save 30% ($120) Castelli Alpha Doppio RoS: was $399.99 now $279.99 at Competitive Cyclist The 'RoS' designation in the name of Castelli's Alpha Doppio stands for rain or shine – so it doesn't take a genius to work out that despite being a softshell, this is also a great wet-weather performer. Thus whatever the weather's like outdoors, there's no excuse!

For many of us, it's also a purchase designed to last, and so it is one that requires a bit of careful thought. What item offers the best balance of economics and weather protection? And when is the best time to buy?

Given that everything is pretty much full price at winter's outset, and that you're often left with odd sizes or nothing at all you wanted by the time it ends, that leaves one obvious choice: Cyber Monday cycling deals. Big reductions, and with the worst of the winter still to come.

That's the economic bit sorted. Now, in terms of excellent cold-weather protection – some are saying it's the best cold-weather protection – look no further than Castelli's Alpha Doppio jacket.

It walked away with a five-star best in test ranking in our Best Winter Jackets buying guide, in which it was said to be "incredibly warm for the low weight". We also pointed out that it wasn't cheap, but that part is now sorted thanks to this fantastic 30% deal on certain colours and sizes at Competitive Cyclist in the US.

Brits aren't quite so lucky, and while there are some super deals at outlets including Tredz, these are only for very small sizes. Hang on, though, because the women's version of the Alpha Doppio has great discounts on it in the UK – check out the accompanying deal.

The Alpha Doppio is a softshell jacket weighing in at a scant 395g, and uses Polartec's Alpha Direct insulation, which our tester found comfortable and warm all the way down to 4 °C / 39°F without a baselayer.

Despite its softshell designation, we also rated the waterproofing as excellent, so you can confidently wear this out even when showers threaten. It even as the RoS designation (Rain or Shine) to prove it.

As well as its out-and-out cold-weather protection, our tester also appreciated how well the jacket paired with gloves, thanks to a double cuff design and the extra material around the back of the collar, preventing draughts from creeping in when hunkered over the bars.

It's worth noting that, like a lot of Italian-made kit, Castelli tends to come up on the smaller size, so unless you're a super-slender racing snake, it's worth sizing up by at least one level from your usual (non-Italian) clothing choices.