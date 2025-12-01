I feel like I am robbing Le Col with these Cyber Monday discounts - I saved over $350 on an entirely new winter cycling outfit. Hurry, the offer ends soon!

Winter has firmly landed. Yesterday was absolutely Baltic, and today I've got over 40 miles per hour wind and torrential rain. Safe to say that we skipped the riding commute to school today.

But this weather has highlighted gaps in my winter cycling wardrobe that really need plugging. Seeing as I'm already hunting for deals and sharing my favourites on our Cyber Monday cycling deals live blog, I thought I'd take the opportunity to do a bit of personal shopping...

I've been watching deals land since before Black Friday really got going, and while there's been the odd 50% off offer, it's tended to be on one or two key pieces, or out-of-season kit, and certainly not for an entire new winter wardrobe.

My entire shopping cart, before discounts, totalled $741/£ 741 for a complete winter cycling wardrobe, no surprises there, this is Le Col after all.

But after almost all prices got slashed in half, my basket dropped to $385 / £385!

This is a mind-blowing $ 355/$355 discount.

Save 52% Le Col Unisex Pro Mesh Long Sleeve Base Layer: was £65 now £31.20 at Le Col This is one item I already own from Le Col and can attest to its performance. It uses trapped air to act as insulation, which also keeps the baselayer breathable and sweat-free. Ideal for working uphill but staying warm on the descents. This one is unisex, but it's super stretchy so that it will fit both genders. Just check for sizing.

Save 52% Le Col Tech Wool Cycling Socks: was £23 now £11.04 at Le Col I might even treat my other half to a new pair of these, as his possibly decade-old pair is finally getting a little threadbare after a lot of use (yes, he wears them for work, leisure, and cycling). There are still plenty of lengths and sizes to choose from, but you might need to accept the colour options to take advantage of this discount.

Save £39 Le Col Winter Overshoes: was £75 now £36 at Le Col This is a brilliant pair of fully waterproof and windproof overshoes with taped seams, a reinforced heel, and even reflective details. All you could ever want in a pair of winter overshoes, but the problem is everybody wants them. So you'll have to be super quick at jumping on this deal, and apologies in advance if you miss out on your size.

Save 36% Le Col Skull Cap: was £28 now £17.92 at Le Col I can't imagine life without a thermal skull cap. This Le Col offering, with the ear protection, a WindTex front panel, and Roubaix fleece lining, is perfect for bitter days in the saddle.

Save 36% Le Col Snood: was £25 now £16 at Le Col Once you've added a snood to your winter kit list, you'll find it hard to live without one. This lightweight fleece-lined snood offers more warmth than a single-layer snood. There's also an ACR Merino Snood for a little more if you want a woolen one instead. Both have colour options, but one size only.

Le Col consistently scores very highly on many of Cycling Weekly's buyer guides, and I even have a couple of key pieces that fit really well and have lasted a good decade of riding so far.

Knowing that the quality and durability are excellent, I decided to check out what deals Le Col was offering this Cyber Monday - and I was blown away.

I casually added everything on my winter cycling kit wish list to the cart, assuming I might be able to get a new winter jacket or a pair of thermal bib tights at most.

While I still might not buy everything in the cart, I feel that at these prices, a top-tier winter cycling capsule wardrobe is entirely justified.

The jacket and tights I've added are from the women's specific collections, but rest assured, there are male-specific fits on precisely the same items for the same prices.

The rest of the kit is unisex, so do double-check sizes and fits.

Oh, and Le Col also posts to the whole of the UK and USA, and shipping is free if you spend more than £130/ $170. What's not to like!