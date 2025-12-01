I feel like I am robbing Le Col with these Cyber Monday discounts - I saved over $350 on an entirely new winter cycling outfit. Hurry, the offer ends soon!
I kept jokingly adding everything to my wish list, and then I saw how much money I had saved and had to make a purchase
Winter has firmly landed. Yesterday was absolutely Baltic, and today I've got over 40 miles per hour wind and torrential rain. Safe to say that we skipped the riding commute to school today.
But this weather has highlighted gaps in my winter cycling wardrobe that really need plugging. Seeing as I'm already hunting for deals and sharing my favourites on our Cyber Monday cycling deals live blog, I thought I'd take the opportunity to do a bit of personal shopping...
I've been watching deals land since before Black Friday really got going, and while there's been the odd 50% off offer, it's tended to be on one or two key pieces, or out-of-season kit, and certainly not for an entire new winter wardrobe.
My entire shopping cart, before discounts, totalled $741/£ 741 for a complete winter cycling wardrobe, no surprises there, this is Le Col after all.
But after almost all prices got slashed in half, my basket dropped to $385 / £385!
This is a mind-blowing $ 355/$355 discount.
Le Col Cyber Monday quick links
- Save an extra 20% at Le Col USA
- Save over 40% on Le Col USA on men's new season Gravel collection
- Le Col USA huges discounts and savings across women's collection
- Le Col UK save over 50% on winter clothing
- Over half price on women's winter and thermal clothing
The thermal, waterproof, and windproof women's Pro Jacket could be the best defense against winter weather.
All sizes are currently available in either black or blue.
There's also a men's version on sale for the same price.
Le Col says that these are engineered for cold, wet, and unrelenting winter miles. I say that these spray-resistant thermal tights are perfect for winter commutes in the north of England.
Panic not: there's also a pair for the men at the same price.
This is one item I already own from Le Col and can attest to its performance. It uses trapped air to act as insulation, which also keeps the baselayer breathable and sweat-free. Ideal for working uphill but staying warm on the descents.
This one is unisex, but it's super stretchy so that it will fit both genders. Just check for sizing.
I might even treat my other half to a new pair of these, as his possibly decade-old pair is finally getting a little threadbare after a lot of use (yes, he wears them for work, leisure, and cycling).
There are still plenty of lengths and sizes to choose from, but you might need to accept the colour options to take advantage of this discount.
This is a brilliant pair of fully waterproof and windproof overshoes with taped seams, a reinforced heel, and even reflective details. All you could ever want in a pair of winter overshoes, but the problem is everybody wants them.
So you'll have to be super quick at jumping on this deal, and apologies in advance if you miss out on your size.
I can't imagine life without a thermal skull cap. This Le Col offering, with the ear protection, a WindTex front panel, and Roubaix fleece lining, is perfect for bitter days in the saddle.
Once you've added a snood to your winter kit list, you'll find it hard to live without one.
This lightweight fleece-lined snood offers more warmth than a single-layer snood. There's also an ACR Merino Snood for a little more if you want a woolen one instead. Both have colour options, but one size only.
Le Col consistently scores very highly on many of Cycling Weekly's buyer guides, and I even have a couple of key pieces that fit really well and have lasted a good decade of riding so far.
Knowing that the quality and durability are excellent, I decided to check out what deals Le Col was offering this Cyber Monday - and I was blown away.
I casually added everything on my winter cycling kit wish list to the cart, assuming I might be able to get a new winter jacket or a pair of thermal bib tights at most.
While I still might not buy everything in the cart, I feel that at these prices, a top-tier winter cycling capsule wardrobe is entirely justified.
The jacket and tights I've added are from the women's specific collections, but rest assured, there are male-specific fits on precisely the same items for the same prices.
The rest of the kit is unisex, so do double-check sizes and fits.
Oh, and Le Col also posts to the whole of the UK and USA, and shipping is free if you spend more than £130/ $170. What's not to like!
Hannah is Cycling Weekly’s longest-serving tech writer, having started with the magazine back in 2011. She has covered all things technical for both print and digital over multiple seasons representing CW at spring Classics, and Grand Tours and all races in between.
Hannah was a successful road and track racer herself, competing in UCI races all over Europe as well as in China, Pakistan and New Zealand.
For fun, she's ridden LEJOG unaided, a lap of Majorca in a day, won a 24-hour mountain bike race and tackled famous mountain passes in the French Alps, Pyrenees, Dolomites and Himalayas.
She lives just outside the Peak District National Park near Manchester UK with her partner, daughter and a small but beautifully formed bike collection.
