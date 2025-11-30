Another excuse dispensed with: Get 25% off Muc-Off and care for your bike and body this Cyber Monday (Plus Freebies!)

There is no excuse for not keeping your bike clean. Well, that's what I like to think – I usually employ every excuse under the sun when I've got back from a ride, even if it has been one of those dirty days out there on the road.

However, there is one excuse you can dispense with. British bike cleaning brand Muc-Off has 25% off everything site-wide for Cyber Monday, in the USA as well as the UK, so you can't claim it's not affordable. There are extra freebies to be had as well, with a free bottle of bike cleaner if you spend over £50/$50, and a bottle of concentrate when you spend over £100/$100. Simple!

I've been using Muc-Off's products for years now, and not just because they're from just down the road and where I grew up (me in Southampton, Muc-Off in Poole). Their cleaners are great, they really do what they are supposed to – get dirt off – and they have always seemed good value too. Well, now they're even better, thanks to that 25% off.

A bottle of their nano-tech bike cleaner genuinely lasts months because you don't need to be too liberal with it for it to work its magic, especially when you use the right brushes and sponges with it.

Think how virtuous you will feel when you go for your next ride, especially if it's with a group, and you have a clean bike – forget about it working better, being more efficient and making your parts last longer – you'll look better and smarter when it's spotless.

Muc-Off's drivetrain cleaner is excellent too, and really gets to work removing grease from the chain and cassette before you reapply whatever lube suits the current moment. Let's be honest, in December, that's likely to be wet lube or, at best, all-weather stuff. With a quarter off, it's not a deal to be looked at in the mouth.

I also use Muc-Off's chamois cream, which keeps another part of the bike-riding experience smooth and problem-free. It is really good stuff, and it really helps protect from any nasty issues in your saddle area.

If you have been holding off buying cleaning products until the time was right, then now is the time. And if you want to check out the rest of our Cyber Monday cycling deals on our live hub, where we will continue to share the best savings out there on the internet. Don't be slow to jump on them!