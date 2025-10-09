There’s a reason there are so many knock-offs of this bike repair stand on Amazon. You can buy the original today with a 15% Big Deals Day discount

There’s a reason there are so many knock-offs of this bike repair stand on Amazon, but the genuine version of the generic red stand is from Feedback. It often isn’t a big Prime Day deal, with 15% off and usually retails at £325. Today, thanks to all this Amazon deal nonsense, you can pick one up for £261.25.

The other red stands available are made to look like this one for a reason. It’s made properly and constructed in aluminium, so if you’re heading to race events, it’s easy to fold and stow in the car. Unlike steel equivalents from other brands, you’re not going to damage your rotator cuff carrying it or break a toe setting it up. The clamps are also excellent, and a clever quick-release clamp means once it’s set, you can take the bike out to tighten handlebar stem bolts or do other jobs on the workshop floor. Then, you can pop it straight back in, in a set position, without worrying about damaging the bike.

Having decent tools to hand makes tricky jobs easier. It makes boring jobs a pleasure, and please don’t get me started on why you should never work on your bike upside down on the handlebars and saddle.

If you’re serious about home servicing or need a stand for last-minute setup at races or events, you genuinely can’t do better than this stand for reliability, construction, ease of set-up, and portability.

I’ve got one behind me right now; I’ve had it for years, I use it almost daily and it’s never let me down. At our main workshop, we use the very same stand. The best bikes in the world get thrown in and out of it, and not everyone at Cycling Weekly is mechanically sympathetic, especially when they’re in a rush to get something out to a tester. So, you can reasonably trust this recommendation today.

LIGHTEST & MOST PORTABLE DESIGN: Engineered for maximum portability with an ultra-light frame and compact folded size, the Pro Ultralight is perfect for traveling mechanics and on-the-go repairs. UPGRADED CLAMP PERFORMANCE: New clamp arm clutch delivers 110% more holding power for secure 360-degree rotation, paired with a quick-release mast collar for rock-solid stability. FASTER, EASIER OPERATION: Redesigned front spinner knob enables 60% quicker Slide-Lock clamp closure, while an oversized rear tri-knob makes rotation adjustments effortless. TRAVEL-READY PROTECTION: Now includes a padded, dual-zip travel bag with carry handles and ID window, keeping your stand safe during transport. BUILT FOR A LIFETIME OF DUTY: Supports up to 85 lbs (38.6 kg), ships fully assembled, and features all-metal construction with full access to service parts for long-term use.

