While the Hammerhead Karoo's arch rival, the Garmin Edge 850, is my new favourite bike computer, this Black Friday deal is hard to ignore

These days, there's no such thing as a bad product; small nuances in functionality and fit finish are usually the only factors separating the podium positions in many of our buyers' guides - this goes for bikes, tyres, wheels, and even the best bike computers. I recently tested the Garmin Edge 850 and, while it boasts the best screen in class and is a super-refined unit in many ways, I was let down by its battery life and pricing.

In that respect, the Hammerhead Karoo 3 provides a worthy alternative to the Edge 850, with battery life and sticker price that put it ahead in those areas on the scoring sheet. Since its acquisition by SRAM, Hammerhead has forged ahead and improved drastically, providing cyclists with another worthy alternative to the perennial onslaught from Garmin and Wahoo. While the Karoo 3 is already priced well below both the Wahoo Roam 3 and Garmin Edge 850, Sigma Sports has discounted it even further this Black Friday.

I'm sure some readers will be curious as to where that Karoo name came from, so here's a little backstory. The Karoo is a semi-arid to desert region in South Africa known for its unique landscapes and diverse plant and animal life. I recently traversed this region by bicycle for the first time during Gravel Burn (you can read about my experience here), and sampled both the Little and Great Karoo. So why the Karoo name? Well, Hammerhead founder, Pieter Morgan, is a South African and grew up riding bikes all over the country, including this region and found that this best describes the computer and its rugged, go-anywhere functionality.

And rugged it is with a hardy, durable housing, prominent buttons and a responsive touchscreen. Having tested the Hammerhead Karoo 3 against its main competitors, it's clear the company has closed the gap; this holds true across pricing, navigational performance, and overall functionality. While its battery life isn't the best, it outperforms the brand-new Garmin Edge 850 but falls short of Wahoo's Roam 3's 25 hours. It's clear there isn't much separating these three cycling computers, so whichever option you choose, you won't go wrong. At this price, however, if I were on the hunt for a new cycling computer, I'd go for the Hammerhead Karoo 3.

