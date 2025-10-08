K-Edge's supplies US giant Enve with their mount hardware, but you can buy them direct too with 15% on Amazon Prime Big Deals Day

Fancy integrated handlebars call for a fancy computer mount. And in my opinion K-Edge’s offerings can’t be bettered.

Made in the USA - Boise, Idaho to be precise - and CNC machined from 6061-T6 aluminium, all of its mounts are anodized for extra durability and come with a lifetime warranty.

And they’re elegant and efficient with it, allowing you to mount your computer out front with a low stack height, maintaining the aerodynamic integrity of the cockpit that you likely paid a small fortune for.

This Garmin compatible, XXL model is both longer and stronger than K-Edge standard IHS mount, created to support larger head units that require extra space and stability, such as the Edge 1040 and the new Edge 1050. (The Edge 1040 is currently available with 25% off during Amazon Prime Day)

My favourite feature is the -7 degree articulation that allows you to position your computer to suit you. It’s no surprise then that K-Edge supplies a number of WorldTour teams as well as make mounts for other brands that are then rebadged.

While the XXL IHS mount is a fit for many integrated bar and stem offerings it’s important to note that there are some pretty high profile exceptions, including Vision’s Metron 5D, BMC ICS bars and stems, Black Inc. integrated bars and some Canyon models.

But, if your bars are a match, then this is the ideal partner. Aesthetically it doesn't detract from the cockpit, while still doing it primary job, holding your computer securely and without any annoying wobbles, really well. Throw in the durability - it's likely that if you grab this deal it might just be the last mount you buy - and you have, simply put, one of the best money can buy.