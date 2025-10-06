Forget the Edge 1050, the 1040 is still the better bike computer — now even better with $179 off in Early Prime Day Deals

There's a reason why we've flagged this deal ahead of the official Amazon Prime Day 2025 kick-off: it's because we really rate this bike computer.

In fact, the only thing that prevented our review from giving a full house of star ratings was its price. Seeing this 25% saving makes it suddenly much more competitive and will outshine many similarly priced alternative GPS bike computers on the market.

When we reviewed the Garmin Edge 1040 Solar, we were blown away by the sheer amount of tech crammed into the GPS unit, offering an impressive range of features.

Even now, three years in, it still has a very strong claim to being the most advanced head unit out there, which has always been reflected in the price tag; that is why this discount stands out.

This is the second time in as many months that this model has had a sudden price drop, which could mean that by the time the main Amazon Prime Day arrives, it will already be sold out.

We still rate this GPS bike computer as one of the most advanced head units on the market three years after its initial launch. There is so much packed in that it's impossible to list, but if you do already have a power meter, this will become your personalised coach on your handlebars. With this saving, it really won't hang around for long.

As one of the best bike computers, the Edge 1040 Solar is capable of capturing and analysing all riding metrics, compatible with most online training platforms, and the best part is that, because it is solar rechargeable, it can do all of this with mapping for more than a couple of hours at a time.

Assuming you already have one of the best power meters on your bike, the Edge 1040 is like having a personal coach on your handlebars, telling you when to push harder, when to recover, and, in a totally non-offensive way, where to go.

On test, we also found it incredibly intuitive to use, taking away the administrative burden when wanting to be more specific with your training, even if you feel overwhelmed by all the numbers.

The biggest perk we found was the power guide and real-time stamina insights. Put in a route and the 1040 will generate a pacing strategy to help you tackle the ride efficiently. As someone who still goes out too hard too soon and repeatedly blows the doors off, this feature could save many unplanned emergency gas station detours to inhale a can of sugary drink and Haribos to get home.

